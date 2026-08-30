One of a kind: The giant musical fountain in New Tashkent sets a Guinness World Record!

·2·Uzbekistan
One of a kind: The giant musical fountain in New Tashkent sets a Guinness World Record!

On the eve of Uzbekistan's Independence Day, the magnificent fountain complex opened in the New Tashkent area achieved a monumental global milestone. The prestigious Guinness World Records organization, which tracks records worldwide, officially recognized this structure as the planet's highest achievement in two categories simultaneously.

Maggie Luo, the official adjudicator of Guinness World Records, confirmed that all technical parameters of this unique structure fully meet international standards and presented the organization's special certificates.

A 232-meter height and a massive water screen: What was recorded?

The structure in New Tashkent broke world records in the following two categories:

  • «Tallest musical fountain in an open space»: The fountain set a world record by lifting its water jet to a height of 232.69 meters. The previous record stood at 204.7 meters;

  • «Largest circular water screen projection»: The surface area of the complex's water screen measured exactly 2,617.23 square meters. The previous world record in this category was 2,400 square meters;

  • International project developers: As indicated in the certificate, this engineering marvel was implemented in cooperation between «New Tashkent» and China's «Zhongchuang Environment Art Technology Group Co., Ltd.».

The capital's new tourism and architectural symbol

This musical and illuminated fountain will not only enhance the capital's beauty, but also:

  • International tourism destination: Further boost Uzbekistan's modern urban planning and high-tech tourism potential;

  • Independence gift: Commissioned on the eve of the holiday, the complex will become a favorite spot for residents and guests of the capital during the evening hours with its unique musical, laser, and 3D water projection shows.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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