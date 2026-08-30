Thrilling spectacle: Chelsea and Brighton deliver the Premier League game of the year!

·2·Sport
Thrilling spectacle: Chelsea and Brighton deliver the Premier League game of the year!

The 2nd round of the Premier League gifted fans a super-clash that will be remembered for a long time. The match between Chelsea and Brighton at Stamford Bridge turned into a true goal-fest and drama, ending in a hard-fought 4-3 victory for the hosts.

From the opening minutes until the final whistle, the match was played at a high intensity and with an attacking spirit.

Chronicle of a 4-3 thriller and goal-fest

Key moments that thrilled fans of both teams throughout the game:

  • Chelsea's lightning start: Romeo Lavia opened the scoring for the hosts in just the 4th minute. In the 14th minute, following an accurate pass from Morgan Rogers, Pedro Neto doubled the lead to 2-0.

  • Joao Pedro's benefit and own goal: In the 32nd minute, Joao Pedro scored the 'Blues' third goal. However, in the 63rd minute, he unexpectedly scored an own goal, 'helping' the opponent narrow the deficit.

  • Palmer's strike and the final nervous moments: Malick Yalcouye scored for Brighton in the 36th minute, while Cole Palmer netted Chelsea's 4th goal in the 74th minute following a pass from Joao Pedro. Pascal Gross scored another in the 90+6th minute to heighten the intrigue, but the Londoners held on for the win.

Match report and team lineups

  • Premier League. Matchday 2

  • Chelsea — Brighton 4-3

  • Goals: Lavia (4), Neto (14), Joao Pedro (32), Palmer (74) — Yalcouye (36), Joao Pedro (63, OG), Gross (90+6).

  • Chelsea starting XI: Emiliano Martinez, Wesley Fofana, Maxence Lacroix, Levi Colwill, Pedro Neto, Malo Gusto, Romeo Lavia, Jorrel Hato, Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, Joao Pedro.

  • Brighton starting XI: Bart Verbruggen, Mats Wieffer, Luka Vuskovic, Lewis Dunk, Olivier Boscagli, Pascal Gross, Ferdi Kadioglu, Diego Gomez, Malick Yalcouye, Maxim De Cuyper, Charalampos Kostoulas.

ChelseaBrightonPremier LeagueFootballMatch Report
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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