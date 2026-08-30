Thrilling spectacle: Chelsea and Brighton deliver the Premier League game of the year!

The 2nd round of the Premier League gifted fans a super-clash that will be remembered for a long time. The match between Chelsea and Brighton at Stamford Bridge turned into a true goal-fest and drama, ending in a hard-fought 4-3 victory for the hosts.

From the opening minutes until the final whistle, the match was played at a high intensity and with an attacking spirit.

Chronicle of a 4-3 thriller and goal-fest

Key moments that thrilled fans of both teams throughout the game:

Chelsea's lightning start: Romeo Lavia opened the scoring for the hosts in just the 4th minute. In the 14th minute, following an accurate pass from Morgan Rogers, Pedro Neto doubled the lead to 2-0.

Joao Pedro's benefit and own goal: In the 32nd minute, Joao Pedro scored the 'Blues' third goal. However, in the 63rd minute, he unexpectedly scored an own goal, 'helping' the opponent narrow the deficit.

Palmer's strike and the final nervous moments: Malick Yalcouye scored for Brighton in the 36th minute, while Cole Palmer netted Chelsea's 4th goal in the 74th minute following a pass from Joao Pedro. Pascal Gross scored another in the 90+6th minute to heighten the intrigue, but the Londoners held on for the win.

Match report and team lineups