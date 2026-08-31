San Francisco train operator falls asleep and crashes into another train (video)

A video has surfaced showing a San Francisco Muni light rail operator falling asleep while driving. Shortly after, the train crashed into another stationary Muni train.

The incident occurred on the morning of July 31 near the intersection of 47th Avenue and Wawona Street, north of the San Francisco Zoo. The footage shows the operator dozing off for several seconds before suddenly waking up and realizing they were approaching the train ahead.

As a result of the collision, the train's windshield was shattered. Both trains were empty at the time of the incident. It was reported that the operator sustained minor injuries.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) stated that initial investigations ruled out technical malfunctions in the train or rail infrastructure. Preliminary findings suggest the collision was caused by operator error due to fatigue.

An official investigation into the incident is currently underway. The operator has been temporarily removed from duty.