Tokayev signed a new decree: The name of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan has been announced

·50·World
Tokayev signed a new decree: The name of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan has been announced

The main political decision regarding the leadership of the government in the Republic of Kazakhstan has been made. By the relevant decree of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Olzhas Bektenov has been reappointed to the post of Prime Minister of the country. The press service of the head of the Republic of Kazakhstan officially announced this.

Before this official decision was made, the head of state met with the leaders of political parties at the Kurultai, proposed the candidacy of Olzhas Bektenov for the head of government, and representatives of parliament fully approved it unanimously.

Olzhas Bektenov: The path from fighting corruption to Prime Minister

The political career and important positions held by the head of the government of Kazakhstan:

  • First time coming to power: Olzhas Bektenov was first appointed Prime Minister of Kazakhstan in February 2024;

  • Leadership of the Presidential Administration: Before becoming head of government, i.e., from April 2023, he headed the Administration of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

  • Activities of the Anti-Corruption Agency: From February 2022, Bektenov worked effectively as the chairman of the country's Anti-Corruption Agency.

A new stage and strategic tasks for the government

The high trust expressed by Tokayev is aimed at ensuring consistency in the economic and social policy of Kazakhstan:

  • Stability of economic reforms: The updated Cabinet of Ministers led by Bektenov is facing important requirements for diversifying the country's economy and strengthening the investment environment;

  • Parliamentary support: The support of the Kurultai will allow the new executive body to implement major state programs without obstacles.

KazakhstanTokayevBektenovPoliticsGovernment
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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