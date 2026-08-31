Elon Musk Announces Plan to Preserve Life on Earth for a Billion Years

·18·Technology
Elon Musk Announces Plan to Preserve Life on Earth for a Billion Years

Entrepreneur and engineer Elon Musk has unveiled an ambitious project aimed at preserving humanity and life on Earth for the next billion years. According to ixbt.com, this initiative includes major technological solutions to protect our planet from future global climate and cosmic threats. This is reported by news source.

It is reported that transitioning from traditional fossil fuels to solar and wind energy is not enough. According to Elon Musk, our planet is threatened by extreme cosmic and natural phenomena that occur once every 100 million years and could lead to mass extinction.

Space Shields and AI

For humanity to withstand these threats, it will be necessary to place special AI-controlled, solar-powered satellites in space between Earth and the Sun. These devices will serve to regulate the flow of solar radiation reaching Earth from space.

It is proposed to launch these massive satellites not from Earth's orbit, but from the Moon. The Moon's low gravity and lack of an atmosphere significantly simplify such complex processes and reduce the need for rocket fuel.

Building a Catapult on the Moon

To implement the project, there are plans to build a special electromagnetic catapult—an accelerator designed to launch payloads from the Moon into space. This device will allow the delivery of necessary equipment into space without the need for rocket technologies.

Furthermore, based on estimates from the AI-powered Grok service, the risks of future climate change were also mentioned. Specifically, under an unfavorable scenario, if sea level rise continues, regular flooding could submerge approximately 5 percent of Florida's territory by 2070.

Elon MuskSpaceSolar EnergyArtificial IntelligenceTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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