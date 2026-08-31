Rafael Leao makes unexpected statement after moving to Galatasaray

One of the most sensational deals in the European transfer market has taken place. AC Milan and Portugal national team star forward Rafael Leao has become a member of Turkey's Galatasaray club. After moving to the Istanbul giants, the 27-year-old Portuguese star gave a major interview to the club's press service, revealing the reasons behind his decision.

According to the winger, the Istanbul club's management had been making determined efforts to sign him since the beginning of the summer.

"They've been trying to bring me in since June": Leao's first thoughts

Rafael Leao touched upon the details of joining Galatasaray and his goals with the team as follows:

Strong interest from the club: "Galatasaray has worked very hard to bring me here since June. I want to express my great gratitude to them for the high interest and trust shown";

Main goal — trophies: "This is a huge club. Last season the team became champions, and I came here to win trophies and share those winning emotions with the fans. The squad is shaping up to be very strong, and I want to contribute to the team's successes";

Message to the fans: "I want to bring joy to our supporters, leading the team forward with my goals and assists. That's why I am very happy to be with them.";

Rafael Leao's statistics at AC Milan

The skillful Portuguese forward achieved the following figures in his final Serie A season: