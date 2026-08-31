Huawei launches new smart doorbell

Chinese technology giant Huawei has launched its new HarmonyOS Smart Selection Haique Smart Doorbell 5 on its official JD.com store. According to Ixbt.com, the device is attracting consumer attention due to its dual-camera system, advanced security features, and a high-capacity battery that lasts up to six months. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The gadget is currently retailing in the Chinese market for approximately 700 yuan. Designed for home security, this next-generation doorbell expands the traditional concept of a doorbell, functioning as a full-fledged surveillance system.

Dual-camera system and comprehensive surveillance

The device's main feature is its dual-camera setup. The primary camera is equipped with a 4 MP wide-angle lens, providing a 140-degree field of view to monitor visitors. Additionally, a secondary camera located at the bottom is pointed directly at the floor area in front of the door, allowing homeowners to monitor packages and items left behind.

To ensure clear images at night, eight infrared LEDs are integrated. This system provides high-quality color images even in low-light conditions without visible red glare.

AI and security capabilities

The smart doorbell features advanced capabilities, including human detection at a distance of up to 5 meters. The device can also recognize faces, identify packages, and detect if a person has been lingering in front of the door for too long.

Users can define custom surveillance zones based on their needs or exclude unnecessary areas, such as a neighbor's doorway. This prevents false notifications and ensures personal privacy.

Autonomy and data storage

Another advantage is the device's autonomy. The manufacturer claims that the built-in 10 000 mAh battery can last for a full six months on a single charge, sparing users the hassle of frequent recharging.

In emergency situations, including internet outages, the device continues to function. It stores video recordings locally and automatically uploads them to the cloud once the network is restored.