OnePlus 16 flagship to feature advanced Oriental Screen 4.0

Leaders in the smartphone market continue to introduce innovative technologies for their upcoming devices. According to ixbt.com, well-known insider Digital Chat Station shared his experience using the new OnePlus 16 smartphone and revealed the device's key display features. This flagship is expected to offer users the latest developments and high performance. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

It turns out that the next-generation device will be equipped with a new-generation Oriental Screen 4.0. This display supports a very high refresh rate of 165 Hz. This ensures that images in the interface and games are displayed extremely smoothly and consistently.

Advanced technologies and the new ColorOS 17

Significant changes are also planned regarding software. According to reports, the OnePlus 16 smartphone will come with the pre-installed ColorOS 17 operating system. This system includes completely new system animations and, in general, further increases the speed and smoothness of the device's operation.

The display incorporates the latest achievements of the display manufacturing industry. The insider clarified that the exclusive X4 fluorescent material from BOE was used in the screen production. The device will also be equipped with its own special display chip developed based on the latest technological process.

Eye protection and perfect design

The new screen stands out for having a unique triple calibration system in the industry. At the same time, it incorporates Oppo's latest eye protection technologies, which prevent eye strain when using the smartphone for long periods.

Serious steps have also been taken regarding appearance and design. All four sides of the smartphone screen are surrounded by ultra-thin bezels, giving the device a modern and premium look. OnePlus 16 also features special exclusive gaming technologies, about which the insider promised to provide additional information in the coming days.