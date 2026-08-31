“Berlin in turmoil”: Party opposing Russian sanctions nears power

·36·World
“Berlin in turmoil”: Party opposing Russian sanctions nears power

Germany is facing one of the most dangerous and dramatic political tests in its post-World War II history. A prominent global Politico analyst and British columnist John Kampfner writes that the rise of the “Alternative for Germany” (AfD) party in the regional elections in Saxony-Anhalt could shake the entire country, the European Union, and the global political balance.

Analysts consider it highly likely that as a result of these elections, the AfD could form a coalition with the left-wing “Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht” (BSW) to form a regional government.

“A crisis unseen in decades”: What is worrying Europe?

The political processes expected in September and their potential risks are as follows:

  • Geography of the elections: Along with Saxony-Anhalt, the AfD is showing strong positions in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, while left-wing forces are leading in Berlin;

  • Collapse of the central government: Kampfner emphasizes that such results could lead to a deep crisis for Germany's current government in the coming weeks or months, disrupt the governance system, and throw the stability-valuing country into turmoil;

  • Economic factor: At a time when the country's industry and economy are slowing down, the rise of political instability is also causing serious concern among leaders in Brussels and London.

Putin, Trump and the issue of sanctions against Russia

These elections have become a crossroads not only for German domestic politics but also for major geopolitical centers:

  • Under the watch of two leaders: The analyst believes that the results of these elections are being watched with great interest by Russian President Vladimir Putin and former US President Donald Trump ;

  • Sanctions and MAGA ties: The AfD party criticizes Germany's current policy and has been openly calling for the lifting of sanctions imposed on Russia. Donald Trump's MAGA movement, in turn, criticizes European Union policy and is developing ties with the AfD.

Ulrich Siegmund's radical plans

The party's lead candidate in Saxony-Anhalt, Ulrich Siegmund , promises to implement a series of radical decisions if he comes to power:

  • Stopping funding for state TV channels: Cutting funds allocated to state broadcasting companies that air programs contrary to national interests;

  • Traditional values: Banning elements of “woke” culture and restricting LGBT symbols in schools;

  • Tax incentives for large families: Introducing large-scale tax breaks to support the traditional family institution consisting of a father, mother, and many children.

GermanyAfDPoliticsElectionsGeopolitics
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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