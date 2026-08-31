Record 239 drones shot down in one night: massive attack

Russian regions were subjected to a large-scale and massive drone attack on the night of August 30 to August 31. According to an official statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense, the country's air defense (PVO) systems managed to neutralize a record number of unmanned aerial vehicles throughout the night.

The official report stated that during the 12-hour period from 8:00 PM on August 30 to 8:00 AM on August 31, a total of 239 aircraft-type drones were intercepted and destroyed.

More than 15 regions targeted: Where were the drones shot down?

According to data provided by the military department, the geography of the attack was very extensive. Unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed over the skies of the following regions:

Border and central regions: Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Oryol, and Tula regions;

Southern and Volga regions: Rostov, Samara, Saratov, Tambov regions, and Krasnodar Krai;

Capital and maritime areas: Moscow region, Republic of Crimea, and over the Black Sea.

What happened in the Rostov region?

Regarding the situation in the Rostov region, which took one of the main strikes of the attack, regional governor Yury Slyusar gave an official comment in the morning: