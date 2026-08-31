Terrifying explosion in the Strait of Hormuz: Supertanker hits a mine and catches fire

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Terrifying explosion in the Strait of Hormuz: Supertanker hits a mine and catches fire

An emergency situation has occurred in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. In the southern part of the strait, a massive supertanker struck sea mines and exploded. This was officially reported by Iran's influential Fars news agency, citing the press service of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The report notes that the tanker attempted to sail through an "illegal route" without coordination with the Iranian side and encountered two sea mines simultaneously.

Ship completely stopped: Details and consequences of the explosion

The following information has been released regarding the situation following the incident:

  • Two mines and a fire: The ship struck two consecutive mines in a restricted area. A powerful explosion caused a fire on board, and the tanker's movement has come to a complete halt;

  • Fate of the crew unknown: So far, the statement has not provided specific details regarding injuries, casualties, the tanker's country of origin, or the subsequent fate of the crew members;

  • IRGC's stern ultimatum: The Iranian Navy has once again issued a stern warning that any foreign vessel attempting to pass through the strait illegally, in violation of established regulations, will face the same grim fate.

Regional tension: Missile strikes and attacks on bases

This incident marks the latest stage in the long-standing military-political conflict in the Persian Gulf:

  • Previous strikes in Hormuz: It was previously noted that the Iranian military had conducted missile strikes along the path of US warships in the Strait of Hormuz;

  • Airbases in Jordan targeted: Furthermore, amidst the regional tension, attacks have also been carried out on the US "King Hussein" and "Al-Azraq" airbases located in Jordan.

Strait Of HormuzIranIRGCSupertankerPersian Gulf
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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