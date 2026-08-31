French couple checked they were not siblings before marriage

·32·World
French couple checked they were not siblings before marriage

Arthur Kermalvezen from France spent his childhood searching for his biological father because he was born from donor sperm. He used to think that men on the street, or even his teachers, could potentially be his father.

After reaching adulthood, he met Audrey, also a donor-conceived child, in Paris in 2010. Audrey describes their meeting as "love at first sight." However, there was a serious problem in their relationship: both were born through the Parisian donor system and there was a possibility they were children of the same donor, meaning they could be half-siblings.

At that time, home DNA tests were banned in France, and donors were kept anonymous by law. Therefore, the couple faced great difficulty in determining whether they were related or not.

Finally, a doctor in Southern France performed a genetic test for them for 900 euros. The result showed that Arthur and Audrey were not related. However, because the test was not conducted within the legal framework, it left them with doubts.

Audrey, as a lawyer, spent several years litigating to change the laws regarding the donor system. She wanted to obtain information about her donor's identity, health, and other children. However, in 2015, France's highest administrative court rejected her final appeal.

Nevertheless, the couple married in 2013, "trusting in fate." Later, doctors determined that their donors were born in different years, making it impossible for them to be the same person.

A couple wearing sunglasses and two small children are standing on a sandy beach.

However, Arthur's doubts did not completely disappear. Eventually, they took a home DNA test. The result confirmed once again that they were not related.

The test revealed even more surprising information for Audrey. She learned that she had previously met her biological sister, Sophie, in court. Although they had participated in each other's legal cases, they were actually children of the same donor.

It was discovered that among eight other donor-conceived children who took the test with Audrey and Arthur, two pairs also belonged to the same donor.

In 2017, Arthur finally managed to connect with his biological father. Later, Audrey also found her donor, Philippe, but he had already passed away. Philippe's family welcomed Audrey warmly and provided her with his photos, videos, and information about his family history.

Audrey's legal struggle prompted changes in the rights of donor-conceived children in France. After April 2025, children born from donors will have the right to know the identity of their donor upon reaching adulthood.

Audrey remains firm in her views: “Every person has the right to know their origins and history.”

FranceDonor ConceptionDNA TestingHuman RightsFamily History
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Bear and three cubs found in water tank in CaliforniaBear and three cubs found in water tank in CaliforniaToday, 14:45“Berlin in turmoil”: Party opposing Russian sanctions nears power“Berlin in turmoil”: Party opposing Russian sanctions nears powerToday, 14:12Record 239 drones shot down in one night: massive attackRecord 239 drones shot down in one night: massive attackToday, 14:04Terrifying explosion in the Strait of Hormuz: Supertanker hits a mine and catches fireTerrifying explosion in the Strait of Hormuz: Supertanker hits a mine and catches fireToday, 13:47Tokayev signed a new decree: The name of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan has been announcedTokayev signed a new decree: The name of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan has been announcedToday, 13:41Uzbek driver arrested for raping 13-year-old girl in the USAUzbek driver arrested for raping 13-year-old girl in the USAToday, 13:32
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
The Total Solar Eclipse Awaited for 20 Years Will Be Visible in August
The Total Solar Eclipse Awaited for 20 Years Will Be Visible in August
Chicken Walking on Pageant Runway in Malaysia Captivates Audience
Chicken Walking on Pageant Runway in Malaysia Captivates Audience
Ronaldo’s Wedding of the Century: Venue and Ceremony Details
Ronaldo’s Wedding of the Century: Venue and Ceremony Details