French couple checked they were not siblings before marriage

Arthur Kermalvezen from France spent his childhood searching for his biological father because he was born from donor sperm. He used to think that men on the street, or even his teachers, could potentially be his father.

After reaching adulthood, he met Audrey, also a donor-conceived child, in Paris in 2010. Audrey describes their meeting as "love at first sight." However, there was a serious problem in their relationship: both were born through the Parisian donor system and there was a possibility they were children of the same donor, meaning they could be half-siblings.

At that time, home DNA tests were banned in France, and donors were kept anonymous by law. Therefore, the couple faced great difficulty in determining whether they were related or not.

Finally, a doctor in Southern France performed a genetic test for them for 900 euros. The result showed that Arthur and Audrey were not related. However, because the test was not conducted within the legal framework, it left them with doubts.

Audrey, as a lawyer, spent several years litigating to change the laws regarding the donor system. She wanted to obtain information about her donor's identity, health, and other children. However, in 2015, France's highest administrative court rejected her final appeal.

Nevertheless, the couple married in 2013, "trusting in fate." Later, doctors determined that their donors were born in different years, making it impossible for them to be the same person.

However, Arthur's doubts did not completely disappear. Eventually, they took a home DNA test. The result confirmed once again that they were not related.

The test revealed even more surprising information for Audrey. She learned that she had previously met her biological sister, Sophie, in court. Although they had participated in each other's legal cases, they were actually children of the same donor.

It was discovered that among eight other donor-conceived children who took the test with Audrey and Arthur, two pairs also belonged to the same donor.

In 2017, Arthur finally managed to connect with his biological father. Later, Audrey also found her donor, Philippe, but he had already passed away. Philippe's family welcomed Audrey warmly and provided her with his photos, videos, and information about his family history.

Audrey's legal struggle prompted changes in the rights of donor-conceived children in France. After April 2025, children born from donors will have the right to know the identity of their donor upon reaching adulthood.

Audrey remains firm in her views: “Every person has the right to know their origins and history.”