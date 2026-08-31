UAE announces interception of drone following attacks on US airbase by Iran

·30·World
UAE announces interception of drone following attacks on US airbase by Iran

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defense announced that an Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicle was intercepted over the country's territorial waters. This was reported by NUR.KZ reported.

The UAE Ministry of Defense issued a statement on the X social network, confirming the interception of a drone launched by Iran.

“The UAE Air Force took action after an unmanned aerial vehicle approaching from Iran was detected over the country's territorial waters.

The Ministry of Defense confirms that the Armed Forces are in a high state of readiness to counter any potential threats. Air defense systems continue to monitor and protect the country's airspace around the clock.

The ministry also urged the public to rely only on official sources for information and not to spread rumors or unverified data,” the statement said.

According to the Xinhua agency, the Iranian army announced that it had attacked the US Al-Minhad Air Base located in the UAE using drones.

It is noted that the Iranian army struck areas at the airbase housing US military helicopters and personnel with dozens of drones.

Earlier, it was reported that the US had conducted strikes in the Strait of Hormuz to prevent the laying of naval mines on Iranian-linked objects. Iran, in turn, announced that it had attacked US military airbases in Jordan as a retaliatory strike.

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