In Bengaluru, India, the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League (GCL) with a $1 million prize fund has reached a fever pitch. The intense battles between participants and teams are at the center of fan attention. So, what results is our compatriot recording in this prestigious competition, and what position does his team hold in the standings? At the end of the article, we will reveal the main intrigue — the match score between the teams and all the details of the fourth round.

A competition featuring world stars and Sindarov's role

The organizational aspects and the composition of the participants require a serious approach:

Star-studded lineups: Six teams, each featuring the world's most renowned chess players, are competing for victory in the tournament;

Our compatriot's status: Our compatriot Javokhir Sindarov is defending the colors of the Ganges Grandmasters team this season, playing on the team's first — Icon — board;

Strong competition: Sindarov's team includes skilled chess players such as Bibisara Assaubayeva from Kazakhstan, Daniil Dubov from Russia, Nihal Sarin from India, Marc-Andria Maurizzi from France, and International Master Sara Khadem from Spain.

The fourth round and the central clash with Magnus Carlsen

Serious battles were observed in one of the most important stages of the tournament:

A draw with Magnus Carlsen: In the fourth round of the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, the Ganges Grandmasters faced the Alpine SG Pipers led by Magnus Carlsen, and on the first board, Javokhir Sindarov secured a draw against Magnus Carlsen;

Uncompromising results: Bibisara Assaubayeva settled for a draw against Divya Deshmukh from India, and Nihal Sarin drew against Anish Giri from the Netherlands;

Overall score advantage: Unfortunately, the rest of Sindarov's teammates lost to their opponents.

Tournament table and current team performance

The distribution of points and the standing of the teams are as follows:

The leader's result: Magnus Carlsen's team won this match with a score of 15:3, leading the tournament table with 9 points;

Our compatriot's team position: With two wins and two losses, the Ganges Grandmasters are in 3rd place based on tie-breakers with 6 points;

Future opportunities: The team has sufficient opportunities to further improve its position in the upcoming rounds.

In your opinion, how will Javokhir Sindarov's worthy performance and draw against the Chess King Magnus Carlsen affect his morale in the next rounds? Do you think the Ganges Grandmasters can continue to fight for the tournament title? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important news with chess fans!