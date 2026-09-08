Shavkat Rakhmonov speaks openly about his difficult life after moving from Uzbekistan

In Uzbekistan Born in Uzbekistan and achieving great victories on the world stage, the famous UFC fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov spoke openly about his difficult past and the arduous path he has traveled. The family of the fighter, who has become one of the brightest stars in the country's sports history, to Kazakhstan faced difficult conditions after moving, including life in a cramped apartment, and these trials are of particular importance in how they tempered his will.

Moving to Karaganda and the trials of life in a cramped one-room house

The difficult conditions the athlete's family went through left unforgettable memories:

A one-room apartment in Karaganda: Rakhmonov says that after moving to Karaganda, his family lived in a one-room apartment for a while, and the space was very cramped;

The educational impact of difficult times: Recalling that period, the athlete emphasizes: "Of course, there were hard times, but they make us stronger. Conversely, if we live in comfortable conditions, we get used to comfort too quickly.";

Days in cramped conditions: He revealed that his mother, sister, and three brothers lived with him in that apartment, adding that the family could not afford a larger home at the time.

From hardships to success: Personal motivation and improvement of living conditions

The athlete's past and the changes in his later life include clear stages:

Limited opportunities: "It was the situation we were in, what could we do? We had no other options," Shavkat recalls of his family's situation at the time;

Improvement of living conditions: Born in Surkhandarya, Shavkat later managed to gradually improve his living conditions together with his family;

Foundation of motivation: Rakhmonov himself directly links that difficult period to the formation of his motivation and his strong desire to achieve great success in sports.

Why is the difficult domestic situation of Shavkat Rakhmonov's family at that time an example for everyone today?

This period is generating great interest among the public and fans:

Total living area: What surprised many, according to the athlete, is that the family "lived with five people in a 12-square-meter space, to put it bluntly";

The tempering power of trials: Childhood hardships and deprivations formed a strong will and resilience in the future champion;

Striving for the goal: The path from the difficulties of a cramped house to the world arenas has become a great school of motivation and resilience for today's youth.

In your opinion, what role do the hardships and cramped living conditions a person experiences in childhood play in achieving great success in the future? Have similar trials in your life been a catalyst for reaching your goals? Leave your thoughts in the comments!