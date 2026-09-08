Remote-controlled car crashes into police vehicle (video)

A demonstration of an experimental remote-controlled car in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, ended in an unexpected incident. The driverless vehicle crashed into a police car parked on the side of the road, Dawn reported.

The incident occurred in the city's D-Chowk area. The car was developed by technology enthusiast Ehsan Zafar from Abbottabad and could be controlled remotely via the internet.

During the demonstration, journalist Muhammad Alija was sitting in the front passenger seat, showcasing the car's capabilities. At that moment, the vehicle lost steering control and headed toward the police car parked on the roadside. The journalist tried to stop the car using the handbrake, but the collision could not be avoided.

Initially, the journalist stated that the incident was caused by an internet connection failure. According to him, the car was controlled via internet and satellite connection, and the vehicle went out of control once the connection was lost.

However, the car's creator, Ehsan Zafar, later suggested that the cause of the incident might have been pressing the wrong button during operation. He noted that the car was supposed to turn right, but the left turn button was pressed instead.

It was reported that both the police car and the experimental vehicle sustained damage as a result of the incident. A video of the event has gone viral on social media.

Experts emphasize the need to further improve safety systems before introducing such experimental technologies for public use.