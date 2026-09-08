Eiffel Tower reopens following controversy over female staff

The Eiffel Tower in Paris was closed for one day due to a staff strike following a controversy over the exclusion of female employees during a visit by a Hindu religious delegation. The landmark, which suspended operations on September 7, reopened to visitors on September 8, as reported by the Associated Press.

The controversy arose on September 5 following a visit to the Eiffel Tower by a delegation from the BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha) Hindu religious organization. Union representative Diane Davaud stated that female staff were instructed not to interact with members of the delegation. Some women left their posts, while men were brought in to replace them in certain roles.

SETE, the company that manages the Eiffel Tower, acknowledged that the delegation had requested the visit be organized under the condition of limiting contact with women. The company stated that such conditions should not have been accepted.

BAPS apologized to those affected or inconvenienced by the situation. The organization stated that the visit was arranged before opening hours to avoid disrupting other visitors and that no one was restricted from entering the Eiffel Tower.

The incident sparked a sharp reaction in Paris. Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire announced that an investigation would be launched. He emphasized that gender equality must be guaranteed in historical monuments in France, just as in all other public spaces, without exception.

The Eiffel Tower, which was closed on September 7 due to the staff strike, began welcoming visitors again on September 8. As one of the world's most popular tourist destinations, the tower attracts nearly 7 million visitors annually.