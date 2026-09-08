A “Tashkent” street appears in Belgrade: what does this decision mean?

·60·Uzbekistan
A “Tashkent” street appears in Belgrade: what does this decision mean?

Another symbolically significant step has been taken in Uzbekistan-Serbia relations. Within the framework of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's official visit to Serbia, one of the streets in Belgrade was named “Tashkent”.

This decision is not a simple name change. The parties assessed it as a symbol reflecting the rapid development of relations between the two countries, which have been elevated to the level of strategic partnership.

1. The name Tashkent appears in Belgrade

At the ceremony, the leaders of Uzbekistan and Serbia emphasized the importance of this initiative in reflecting friendship and close cooperation between the two peoples.

Naming one of the streets in Belgrade after the capital of Uzbekistan became a symbolic step showing that relations between the two states are strengthening not only at the diplomatic level, but also at the level of people-to-people ties.

Confidence was expressed that the “Tashkent” street will serve as a symbol for further strengthening the bonds of friendship and kindness between our peoples.

2. Why is the name “Tashkent” specifically important?

Naming a street after a capital city is considered one of the manifestations of symbolic diplomacy in international relations.

Through such decisions, states:

  • demonstrate mutual respect and trust;

  • acknowledge historical and cultural ties;

  • popularize friendship between the two peoples;

  • emphasize the long-term nature of strategic partnership.

In this sense, the name “Tashkent” in Belgrade becomes a symbolic “representative” of the capital of Uzbekistan in the capital of Serbia.

3. A new phase in Uzbekistan-Serbia relations

The parties specifically note that current relations have been elevated to the level of strategic partnership.

This creates a foundation for cooperation to expand not only through political dialogue, but also in areas such as economy, trade, investment, culture, and humanitarian ties.

Decision

Symbolic significance

Appearance of “Tashkent” street in Belgrade

Friendship between the two peoples

Strategic partnership

A new phase of relations

Naming a street after the capital

Symbol of mutual respect and closeness

Ceremony within the official visit

High level of diplomatic ties

4. What will the “Tashkent” street become a symbol of?

Most importantly, this initiative reflects not only the current state of Uzbekistan and Serbia relations, but also their future direction.

The appearance of the name “Tashkent” in Belgrade turns the friendship between the capitals of the two countries into a visible symbol.

At the same time, the core significance of this decision goes beyond the street name. It manifests as a symbolic expression of the political will to further deepen the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Serbia.

Conclusion

The “Tashkent” street in Belgrade is a symbolic sign of a new phase in bilateral relations. As officials have emphasized, its main goal is to further strengthen the bonds of friendship, kindness, and mutual respect between the peoples of Uzbekistan and Serbia.

Thus, the name Tashkent will now resound on one of the streets in the Serbian capital. This means that strategic partnership is acquiring its own symbol in the urban environment, beyond diplomatic documents.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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