An unusual grave-digging championship held in Hungary

An international competition completely different from the ordinary took place at one of the cemeteries in Hungary. This grave-digging competition might seem unusual at first glance. However, on September 5, 38 participants grabbed hoes and shovels to showcase their skills. This was reported by AP News.

This competition was organized on the initiative of the Hungarian Association of Cemetery Maintenance and Operators. The main goal of the event is to showcase the unique aspects of the grave-digging profession and skills in this field, as well as to form a fresh approach to perceptions related to death.

The competition was held at the cemetery in the town of Nyergesújfalu, located in northern Hungary. The dry and hot soil here became a serious test for the grave-diggers participating in 19 teams. Despite the sunny and hot weather conditions, teams of two gave their all to dig a grave as quickly and neatly as possible according to the specified requirements.

At the end of the competition, victory was claimed by the pair consisting of Róbert Nagy and his teammate László Kiss. A representative of the winning team emphasized that speed was the main criterion in the competition.

“Here, speed comes first, not beauty,” said Róbert Nagy.

However, it was noted that not only speed, but also accuracy and quality are important in grave-digging. According to Nagy, when preparing a grave for a funeral, it is required to strictly adhere to its specified dimensions and ensure that the grave looks neat as a result.

“When you are digging a grave for a funeral, you have to be very careful about its exact dimensions and make sure it turns out looking nice,” he added.

According to the competition rules, the grave dug by the participants had to be 1.6 meters deep, 2 meters long, and 0.8 meters wide. Completing the assigned work as quickly as possible without deviating from these dimensions was one of the main requirements of the competition.

As a result, the winning team recorded the best result by digging the grave in 1 hour and 21 minutes. The winners of the competition won a cash prize of 200,000 Hungarian forints, which is about $640, and shared it among themselves.

During the competition, special attention was also paid to safety issues. According to the rules, only one person from each team could work inside the grave at a time. The second member of the team could engage in removing the excavated soil to the side, cleaning the surroundings, and tidying up the workplace.

At the same time, the second participant was not allowed to descend into the grave. This requirement was established in order to ensure the safety of the participants during the competition.

Thus, this unusual championship in Hungary demonstrated that the grave-digging profession also requires unique skill, precision, physical preparation, and promptness.