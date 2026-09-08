Family in India cremated their son, only to find him alive in prison later

·96·World
Family in India cremated their son, only to find him alive in prison later

An unexpected event occurred for a family in India. Relatives thought 35-year-old Ravi Kumar had died and cremated his body. However, a few weeks later, it was revealed that Ravi was alive and being held in prison.

Ravi on August 5 in India disappeared from his home. His worried family reported it to the police. Later, law enforcement officers showed them photos of a severely decomposed body found in a swampy area.

Although the face of the body was unrecognizable, the family members identified him by his clothes and assumed it was Ravi. His brother Amandeep said: “Even though his face was unrecognizable, we identified him by his clothes,” he said.

After that, the family cremated the body on August 13. On August 15, a memorial service was held in his honor in the city of Kapurthala, Punjab state.

However, on September 2, the family received a call from the Kapurthala Central Jail. Officials stated that Ravi was alive and had been placed in prison on the very day he went missing.

Amandeep said that the family members were both shocked and relieved by this news.

Ravi himself stated that he was detained by the police on August 5 for wandering the streets aimlessly and was taken to prison that evening. A high-ranking police officer said he was arrested for bailable offenses and was detained.

Since no one came to bail him out, prison officials contacted his family. Relatives from Kadupur village went to the prison the next day and confirmed that the prisoner was indeed Ravi Kumar.

Now, another mysterious question has arisen for the police: whose body did the family actually cremate?

Police spokesperson DSP Shital Singh stated that investigators are currently working on the unidentified body. There are no reports or leads regarding a missing person that matches the body.

He said that at this stage, it is not possible to conduct a DNA test. Therefore, experts are analyzing other technical evidence, including cell tower dump data from the Kanjli wetland area.

The police announced that they would also summon Ravi's family members for questioning as part of the investigation. Meanwhile, the inquiry to identify the body continues.

IndiaRavi KumarKapurthalaInvestigationMissing Person
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