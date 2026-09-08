Uzbekistan Boxing Team Departs for Japan with a Surprise Squad

With only a few days left until the start of the Summer Asian Games, one of the most important quadrennial events, the Uzbekistan national boxing team has made a bold move. To leave no chance for their rivals and ensure full acclimatization, our boxers decided to hold their final decisive training camp directly in Japan. However, the absence of some stars expected by fans in the announced list and the inclusion of new names are causing serious debate. So, what secret tactics is Tulkin Kilichev's staff preparing?

A two-stage special plan in Nishio

According to the Uzbekistan Boxing Federation, our masters of the ring have begun a joint international training camp at a modern sports base in Nishio, Japan:

Stage 1: September 2–9: General physical and tactical conditioning;

Stage 2: September 9–16: Sparring sessions and final weight control;

Main goal: Full acclimatization of athletes to Japan's humid and unique climate.

Coaching staff and medical team

“Now our athletes will continue the decisive stage of preparation under the guidance of the coaching staff, having adapted to the environment where the competition will take place.”

The team is being prepared for the decisive bouts by a massive coaching corps led by head coach Tulkin Kilichev: Juan Enrique Steiners, Rahmatjon Ruziohunov, Akmal Hasanov, Davron Gafurov, Nodir Gulamov, Alimardon Dostonov, Sherzodbek Ahmadjonov, Botir Mahmudov, Dmitriy Sinitskiy, and Javlon Eshmatov. The physical recovery and health of the boxers will be monitored by doctor Komiljon Rasulov and foreign physiotherapist Jesus Alberto.

18 fighters heading to Japan

Category Masters of the ring Leading and renowned stars Abdumalik Khalokov, Turabek Khabibullaev, Jahongir Zokirov Experienced and main contenders Dilshod Abdumurodov, Fazliddin Erkinboev, Akmaljon Isroilov Youth and new wave representatives Samandar Olimov, Asilbek Jalilov, Faryozbek Dustmatov, Sanjarbek Vakhobov, Abdurahmon Mahmudjonov, Ilhomjon Ergashev, Shavkatjon Boltaev, Abdulloh Madaminov, Nurislom Ismoilov, Norbek Abdullaev, Halimjon Mamasoliev, Arman Makhanov

At the end of this camp, the coaching staff will select the final squad that will step into the Asian Games ring.

Do you think our boxers can take 1st place in the overall team standings at the Asian Games with this updated squad? Which boxer are you expecting a gold medal from?

Leave your opinion in the comments below and send this exclusive squad to all your friends who are fans of Uzbek boxing via Telegram!