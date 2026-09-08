Huawei Mobile WiFi 5 Announced: eSIM and 9-Hour Battery Life

Huawei has officially introduced its new device in the wireless connectivity market — a compact mobile router called Mobile WiFi 5 (E5586-822-E). According to ixbt.com, this gadget is equipped with built-in eSIM technology, allowing users to forgo physical SIM cards for internet access, providing great convenience in daily life. This is reported by news source.

One of the key features of this new generation router is its ultra-light and compact body. The device is only 13.7 mm thick and weighs 96 grams. Such dimensions make it easy to carry in any pocket or bag for those who prefer to keep compact routers with them at all times.

Technical Capabilities and Speed Performance

The device operates only in the 2.4 GHz frequency band, but engineers have managed to significantly increase network performance. The theoretical connection speed is 300 Mbps. According to the source, download speeds have increased by 30 percent compared to previous generation models, which is a significant metric for mobile internet users.

Despite its compactness, the Huawei Mobile WiFi 5 can connect multiple devices to the network simultaneously. Specifically, up to 16 different gadgets — smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other equipment — can be connected to the router at once. This makes it a convenient solution for small groups or work on the go.

Autonomy and Ease of Use

Reliable operation of the device is provided by a 2400 mAh battery. According to information provided by Huawei, the battery capacity is sufficient for 8 to 9 hours of continuous operation in active mode. Fast charging is provided via a modern USB-C port.

The setup process for the device has also been simplified to the maximum. After turning it on, the device connects to the network automatically, although users can also select a mobile operator manually if desired. Initially, the recommended price for this compact router in the Chinese market was 299 yuan, but it was announced that it could be purchased for 269 yuan during the initial sales.