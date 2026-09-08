Huawei Mobile WiFi 5 Announced: eSIM and 9-Hour Battery Life

·41·Technology
Huawei Mobile WiFi 5 Announced: eSIM and 9-Hour Battery Life

Huawei has officially introduced its new device in the wireless connectivity market — a compact mobile router called Mobile WiFi 5 (E5586-822-E). According to ixbt.com, this gadget is equipped with built-in eSIM technology, allowing users to forgo physical SIM cards for internet access, providing great convenience in daily life. This is reported by news source.

One of the key features of this new generation router is its ultra-light and compact body. The device is only 13.7 mm thick and weighs 96 grams. Such dimensions make it easy to carry in any pocket or bag for those who prefer to keep compact routers with them at all times.

Technical Capabilities and Speed Performance

The device operates only in the 2.4 GHz frequency band, but engineers have managed to significantly increase network performance. The theoretical connection speed is 300 Mbps. According to the source, download speeds have increased by 30 percent compared to previous generation models, which is a significant metric for mobile internet users.

Despite its compactness, the Huawei Mobile WiFi 5 can connect multiple devices to the network simultaneously. Specifically, up to 16 different gadgets — smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other equipment — can be connected to the router at once. This makes it a convenient solution for small groups or work on the go.

Autonomy and Ease of Use

Reliable operation of the device is provided by a 2400 mAh battery. According to information provided by Huawei, the battery capacity is sufficient for 8 to 9 hours of continuous operation in active mode. Fast charging is provided via a modern USB-C port.

The setup process for the device has also been simplified to the maximum. After turning it on, the device connects to the network automatically, although users can also select a mobile operator manually if desired. Initially, the recommended price for this compact router in the Chinese market was 299 yuan, but it was announced that it could be purchased for 269 yuan during the initial sales.

HuaweiMobile WiFi 5RoutereSIMTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Apple prepares to unveil its first foldable iPhoneApple prepares to unveil its first foldable iPhoneToday, 22:59Mistral AI raises 3 billion euros in investmentMistral AI raises 3 billion euros in investmentToday, 19:21Tecno Camon Slim 5G Announced: 6.39 mm Thickness and 6000 mAh BatteryTecno Camon Slim 5G Announced: 6.39 mm Thickness and 6000 mAh BatteryToday, 18:56Sony releases Android 17 update for Xperia smartphonesSony releases Android 17 update for Xperia smartphonesToday, 18:23Samsung releases first Android 17-based One UI 9.0 beta for Galaxy A55Samsung releases first Android 17-based One UI 9.0 beta for Galaxy A55Today, 17:52New HMD Key 2 smartphone leaked before official announcementNew HMD Key 2 smartphone leaked before official announcementToday, 17:24
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System