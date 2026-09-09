22-year-old Austrian beauty queen passes away unexpectedly

·74·World
22-year-old Austrian beauty queen passes away unexpectedly

The winner of the 2024 "Miss Austria" title, Lucia Sisic, has passed away unexpectedly at the age of 22. Throughout her short life, due to a heart valve defect, she underwent seven heart surgeries.

Born in Vienna, Lucia spoke openly about her health challenges. Her final surgery took place in the winter of 2025. Afterward, she wrote on Instagram that she was happy to have put the seventh procedure behind her and hoped to take a break from hospitals and surgeries for a few years.

Lucia was resuscitated during an operation at the age of 13. She later described this difficult process as a "life-or-death" situation.

In a 2024 interview, she mentioned that her childhood was different from others due to her health:

"Sports weeks went by without me. My childhood was just different, but that also made me strong," said Lucia.

She did not want people's pity; instead, she wanted to encourage others with her life.

Lucia was crowned "Miss Austria" in 2024 and remained the reigning titleholder as no subsequent pageant was held. About three weeks before her death, she posted photos from her vacation in Bosnia and Herzegovina on social media. Her parents' roots were in the Bosanska Posavina region.

Loved ones said goodbye to her as a "dear angel."

Miss Austria 2024 winner in a red dress stands with a bag of popcorn at a circus.

After news of Lucia's passing spread, her loved ones and friends left touching tributes in her memory.

Family friend Miroslav Piplitsa called her a "dear angel" and emphasized that she died far too young. He stated that her memory would live on in the hearts of her loved ones and wished her parents and family strength.

"Mister Austria" Christopher Dengg expressed that he saw Lucia as a sister, saying:

"I am in deep shock. She was like a sister to me. We will all miss her very much," he said.

The organizers of the "Miss Austria" pageant, Mission Austria, also stated they would remember the deceased as a "wonderful young woman" and emphasized that Lucia would always remain part of the pageant family.

The Croatian cultural community in Austria also paid their respects, noting that Lucia was a source of pride for her parents and the Croatian community.

The cause of Lucia Sisic's death has not yet been disclosed. Details regarding the funeral have not been announced either.

Люсия СисичМисс Австрияавстриясоғлиқйўқотилган ҳаётавстрия маданиятиавстрия спорт
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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