USA Prepares for Potential Extraterrestrial Contact

US intelligence services have developed a special plan for how to act in the event of extraterrestrial contact. This was revealed to American scientists during a meeting with intelligence leadership. Furthermore, the US aims to secure a leading global position in future communications with extraterrestrials, according to the newspaper Bild.

It is reported that this meeting at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence took place. During the meeting, intelligence representatives hosted members of a scientific council established by the government to study UFOs.

The council includes psychologist Dr. Jennice Vilhauer, Harvard University astronomer Professor Avi Loeb and immunology researcher Professor Garry Nolan . After the meeting concluded, Vilhauer shared information on the Substack online platform regarding the US government's contingency plan for the potential appearance of extraterrestrials.

Vilhauer emphasized that the existence of such a plan does not mean the US government has confirmed the existence of extraterrestrials, nor does it imply that Washington officials are preparing to make such an announcement.

However, according to the psychologist, the US government is taking this possibility very seriously. She noted that this fact alone is of great significance.

“That alone is significant,” said the psychologist.

Vilhauer assessed that the consequences of a first contact with extraterrestrials could be extremely serious. Therefore, it is necessary to develop pre-agreed and coordinated response measures for such an emergency.

At the same time, the psychologist did not disclose specific details of the plan. For instance, she did not provide information on the circumstances under which the plan would be activated, or which government agencies would take what actions. Consequently, most of these issues remain unknown to the public.

According to Vilhauer, it is necessary to prepare seriously for the potential consequences of confirming extraterrestrial life. This process must involve not only intelligence services but also representatives from various sectors of society.

In particular, police officers, teachers, medical professionals, mental health experts, religious leaders, civil defense personnel, and local government officials must be prepared for such a potential situation.

Furthermore, establishing reliable support centers is seen as a key task. Such centers would be needed to provide the public with accurate and understandable information, as well as long-term support for individuals experiencing fear or anxiety due to a radical shift in their worldview.