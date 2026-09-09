Trump gifted $155,000 to four of his aides

It has been revealed that US President Donald Trump gave a total of $155,000 in cash gifts to four of his close aides at the White House for the holidays. Information about this was recorded in the staff's recently released financial disclosures.

According to the report, the president's executive assistant Natalie Harp, communications advisor Margo Martin , and deputy director of Oval Office operations Chamberlain Harriseach received $45,000. Director Walt Nauta received $20,000.

A White House representative stated that Trump has been giving gifts to his close associates and certain staff members for Christmas for years. He emphasized that these funds are not related to the employees' official government duties.

Among the staff, Natalie Harp, known as one of the closest to Trump, is also famous for printing out important information for the president. Margo Martin has been assisting with Trump's media activities since his first presidential term.

Walt Nauta was previously Trump's personal valet. In 2023, he was charged in the case involving classified documents related to Trump, but the charges against him were later dropped.