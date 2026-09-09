A sudden and serious political crisis has erupted in Germany, Europe's largest economy. In the parliamentary elections held in the federal state of Saxony-Anhalt, the right-wing opposition party, 'Alternative for Germany' (AfD), secured a historic and absolute victory, garnering 43.8 percent of the vote. This unprecedented result dealt a heavy blow to the incumbent government and the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Responding quickly to the event, US President Donald Trump made a sensational statement, attributing the sharp rise of populists in Germany to the country's flawed migration policy. So, what warning did Trump send to Berlin, why is German society shifting sharply to the right, and why is Chancellor Merz's plan to build an army at risk of failure? At the end of the article, we will reveal all the details regarding the main intrigue: the Chancellor's sharp losses, Trump's statement on Truth Social, and the expected political changes across Europe.

“They won't take it anymore”: Donald Trump's candid reaction

The US President showed he is closely monitoring the political changes in Germany via his Truth Social social network:

A triumphal evening: Trump called the result of the German populists in Saxony-Anhalt a truly historic achievement and a triumph;

“Terrible migration laws”: The American leader emphasized that the German people are finally completely tired of the completely unfounded and terrible migration rules that have caused enormous economic and social damage to Germany;

Unstoppable rise: In Trump's view, the right-wing forces seeking to protect traditional values are currently in a phase of unstoppable rise, and the people no longer intend to tolerate the existing chaos.

“A true victory evening for the populist party in Germany. They are finally tired of the terrible immigration rules that have done great damage to Germany. They are on the rise and will not take it anymore,” wrote Donald Trump.

43.8 percent sensation: The rise of the 'Alternative for Germany' party

The election results have shaped a new balance of power in the country's internal politics:

Confident victory: The AfD, which campaigned on fundamentally tightening migration policy and defending national values, finished first with a record result of 43.8 percent;

Merz's admission: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was forced to openly admit that his party, the CDU, had suffered a shameful defeat in this regional election;

Economic protest: Due to the economic course pursued by the Chancellor and inflation, the government's reputation among German voters is falling rapidly.

The illusion of building an independent army

The most important issue that has interested many politicians and international analysts is the role of a weakening Berlin in European security and its military ambitions. The most important conclusion is that, the Friedrich Merz government, mired in internal problems, is trying to build the most powerful army on the continent by focusing primarily on increasing military spending. However, according to the unanimous conclusion of international experts, Germany's attempts to create an army completely independent of the US military-industrial complex (MIC) are doomed to failure from the start. The reason is the strong dependence of German industry, financial deficits, and, most importantly, the right-wing wave growing within society directed against the migration crisis.

In your opinion, is the rapid push of right-wing forces toward power in Germany really due to flawed migration laws, or is the problem a general economic crisis? Can the Friedrich Merz government maintain Europe's leadership? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important international political analysis with your loved ones and geopolitics enthusiasts!