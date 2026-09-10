Crocodile head found in passenger's luggage at Turin airport

·68·World
Crocodile head found in passenger's luggage at Turin airport

A dried crocodile head was found in a passenger's luggage at Caselle Airport in Turin. This animal species is protected by CITES, the Washington Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

The Italian Financial Police reported that the incident was discovered on September 8. The passenger was an Italian citizen arriving in Turin from Miami, USA, via Istanbul.

During an inspection conducted by customs officers and the Financial Police, a dried crocodile head was discovered in the luggage. The reptile's head was wrapped in ordinary wrapping paper and placed inside a bag.

According to official reports, the specimen belongs to the order "Crocodylia spp." and is protected under CITES. This convention, adopted in 1973, aims to ensure that international trade in endangered wild animals and plants does not threaten their survival.

The crocodile head has been confiscated. The passenger is under investigation while at liberty, suspected of attempting to import a protected species specimen into Italy without the necessary documentation.

According to Italian law, such an offense can result in a fine ranging from 20,000 to 200,000 euros or imprisonment from six months to one year.

Italian customs officers are inspecting an ancient stone inside a suitcase.
ItalyTurinCustomsCrocodileCITESContrabandWildlife
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