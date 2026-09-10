Xiaomi unveils the new Xiaomi 18 Fold foldable smartphone

·44·Technology
Xiaomi unveils the new Xiaomi 18 Fold foldable smartphone

Xiaomi has taken another significant step among leaders in the technology market, officially announcing the launch of its new foldable device, the Xiaomi 18 Fold, surpassing Apple. The presentation of this device has initiated a new stage of competition in the smartphone market, as Apple is expected to release its first foldable gadget only by the end of October. According to ixbt.com, the starting price of the new flagship in the Chinese market is 11,000 yuan. This is reported by news source.

This smartphone is notable for its rich technological features and advanced solutions. Specifically, the Xiaomi 18 Fold is the first device on the market equipped with the new Xring O3 chip. Company representative Lu Weibing emphasized that this processor is the first AI-specialized flagship processor in history to exceed 5 million points in AnTuTu benchmark tests.

Robust construction and modern display

Manufacturers have paid special attention to durability, the most sensitive point of foldable devices. The external screen has a convenient size of 5.38 inches, providing maximum comfort during use. To increase structural reliability, experts have implemented a new hinge mechanism called Xiaomi Dragon-Bone and a double-layer ultra-thin UTG glass.

The smartphone's appearance is impressive not only for its compactness but also for its record-breaking thinness. The entire body thickness is only 5 mm, making it one of the most advanced engineering achievements in its class. Integrating high performance and a large-capacity battery into such a thin body was a major breakthrough for engineers.

Optics and power capabilities

For photography enthusiasts, the Xiaomi 18 Fold offers serious capabilities. The device's main camera block was created in collaboration with the renowned Leica company. Its main sensor has a massive 200 MP resolution, ensuring image clarity and richness of detail. The system is also complemented by a periscopic telephoto lens providing 3.5x optical zoom.

The issue of autonomous operation has also been addressed at a high level. The Xiaomi Jinshajiang battery used in it has a capacity of 6000 mAh, with a silicon content of 20 percent. This allows for long-lasting battery life in a compact and thin body, providing users with sufficient reserve to perform daily tasks without issues.

XiaomiXiaomi 18 FoldSmartphonesTechnologyLeica
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Abror Shuhratov
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