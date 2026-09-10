Visible crease detected on the inner screen of the iPhone Duo smartphone

According to a report by ixbt.com, the first hands-on images of Apple's new flagship, the iPhone Duo, have sparked widespread discussion online. Upon receiving the new gadget, it became clear that a distinct crease is visible on its massive 7.6-inch inner screen. This is particularly noticeable at certain angles and under specific lighting, drawing significant user attention. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

For a premium smartphone priced around $2000, this design aspect has already drawn criticism. Some observers are asking how Steve Jobs, known for his pursuit of design perfection, would have evaluated such a flaw. Nevertheless, the manufacturers had conducted serious engineering work on the new device.

Complex construction and practical results

Experts note that a special multi-layer construction was developed for the iPhone Duo, incorporating a nanotextured polymer, a durable titanium base, and an advanced hinge mechanism. These technological solutions were intended to make the crease almost imperceptible. However, in practice, it is clear that this issue has not been fully resolved.

Given market standards, many are surprised that a brand seen as a symbol of perfection has made such a visual compromise. Users are raising valid questions about why a crease remains visible on a flagship with such a high price tag.

Positive aspects and future prospects

Alongside the negative feedback, other aspects of the device are being discussed on social media. In particular, users are praising the beautiful and smooth animations during transitions between screens, acknowledging that Apple has maintained its traditional strengths in software.

This situation once again confirms how difficult it is to achieve structural perfection in the foldable screen gadget market. No matter how advanced the materials used by tech giants, it is clear that the technology to completely eliminate screen creasing has not yet been fully mastered.

The company is expected to work on addressing this flaw or improving it in future generations of the device. For now, users have to accept this structural feature alongside high performance and an engaging interface.