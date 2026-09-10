Uzbekistan ranks third in the region for cybersecurity

·27·Technology
Uzbekistan ranks third in the region for cybersecurity

During 2025 and the first six months of 2026, in Uzbekistan,nearly 15 million rows of data were leaked from the databases of companies and government organizations. With this result, Uzbekistan is ranked third in Central Asia, following Tajikistan and Kazakhstan. This was reported in F6's Cyber Threat Landscape Report for 2025–2026.

According to F6 research, 164 data breach incidents were identified globally, affecting over 600 million user records.

91 of these databases were posted publicly on hacking forums and Telegram channels, while 73 databases were put up for sale.

The volume of leaked data in Central Asian countries reached 257 million rows. The highest figure in the region was recorded in Tajikistan, accounting for nearly 217 million rows, or 84 percent of the total regional volume.

In Kazakhstan, approximately 25 million rows of data were leaked, accounting for 10 percent of the regional volume. In Uzbekistan, about 15 million rows, or 6 percent of the data, were recorded.

While Uzbekistan ranks third in terms of total data volume, it holds second place in the number of breaches. 57 percent of all regional publications were attributed to Kazakhstan, 29 percent to Uzbekistan, and 14 percent to Tajikistan.

The majority of leaked data is related to government organizations. The public sector accounted for 96 percent of the total volume, largely driven by a major data breach in Tajikistan.

The education sector accounted for 3 percent, with nearly 8.5 million records leaked from educational platforms in Kazakhstan making up the bulk of this.

In terms of the number of breaches, the public sector accounted for 43 percent, the education sector for 29 percent, and the financial sector for 28 percent.

For experts, one of the main risks is that a single record in a database may contain sensitive information such as a person's name, email address, passport details, or login and password.

МаълумотсизликКиберҳужумМарказий ОсиёF6 ҳисоботДавлат маълумотлариТожикистонҚозоғистонУзбекистон
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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