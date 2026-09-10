14 "droppers" of an online drug store detained in Tashkent

During operational operations conducted in a number of districts of Tashkent, 14 individuals connected to an online drug store operating via the internet were detained.

Among those detained are two students from prestigious higher education institutions. 500 grams of alpha-PVP were found in the car of a 3rd-year student, and 263 grams of alpha-PVP were found on a 2nd-year student.

As part of the operational measures, a total of 2.5 kilograms of alpha-PVP was seized in a procedural manner. It was reported that this amount is equivalent to 71,433 consumer doses.

Also, as part of an international operational operation, one of the leaders of the criminal organization was detained abroad.

Criminal cases have been initiated against all suspects under Part 6 of Article 273 of the Criminal Code regarding the incident. They have been placed in custody.