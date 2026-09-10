Trump reveals details of one-hour conversation with Russian leader

·50·World
Trump reveals details of one-hour conversation with Russian leader

A significant diplomatic shift is taking place in the process of peacefully resolving the Ukraine conflict, which remains at the center of global politics. US President Donald Trump assessed his recent phone call with Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin as extremely positive, stating that the Kremlin is ready to reach an agreement. Before flying to Texas, the White House leader spoke openly with journalists and shared key details about the negotiations. Trump emphasized that the next major step must be taken by Kyiv, which should strive for compromise. So, what did the leaders of the White House and the Kremlin discuss for an hour, what is the main obstacle between Putin and Zelenskyy, and when might a trilateral summit be held? At the end of the article, we will provide all the details regarding the main intrigue: the final outcome of the Moscow-Kyiv negotiations and the future of Trump's plan.

Trump's sensational statement: "The conversation with Putin went great"

According to RIA Novosti, the US President made the following comments to the press in front of his plane:

  • Kremlin's willingness to reach an agreement: Donald Trump stated that his conversation with the Russian leader was very productive and that Vladimir Putin intends to reach an agreement through negotiations on Ukraine;

  • An open call to Kyiv: Trump specifically noted that if Vladimir Zelenskyy also wants to reach such an agreement, it would be "very good" for the whole world;

  • Trilateral meeting plan: The US President expressed hope for a trilateral face-to-face summit involving Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelenskyy, though an exact date for the meeting has not yet been disclosed.

"We had a great talk with Putin, he wants to make a deal. If Zelenskyy also wants to make a deal, that would be a great thing," Donald Trump declared.

The main obstacle to peace: "Personal animosity and war fatigue"

The US President reiterated his views on the main problem in stopping the war:

  • The factor of personal hatred: Trump emphasized that the biggest obstacle to reaching a peace treaty today is the strong personal animosity between Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelenskyy and their inability to accept one another;

  • Exhaustion of the parties: The White House leader is firmly convinced that both national leaders are "already tired" of the ongoing military operations and the severe consequences of the war.

The one-hour closed-door conversation on September 8

The most important issue that has intrigued many political observers and experts is which diplomatic events this conversation between Trump and Putin followed and what documents were reviewed. The most important conclusion is that, Putin and Trump spoke directly by phone on September 8. During this conversation, the results of visits to Moscow and Kyiv by Trump’s special representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and the negotiations held there were reviewed in detail. According to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, the hour-long conversation was highly constructive and open. This indicates that the communication channel with the Kremlin regarding the new peace treaty proposed by the US is working continuously and that the probability of a Putin-Zelenskyy-Trump summit in the future has increased more than ever.

In your opinion, as Donald Trump stated, is it possible to overcome the personal animosity between Putin and Zelenskyy and bring them to a trilateral meeting table? Can negotiations between Russia and the US put an end to the armed conflict in Ukraine in the coming months? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of this major diplomatic process in world politics with your loved ones and politics enthusiasts!

УкраинаТрампPutinЗеленскийДипломатияТинчликМир
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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