Trump stated when the war with Iran will end

US President Donald Trump made a statement about when the ongoing war with Iran might end. He said the war could end after the US midterm elections on November 3 of this year. He announced this to journalists at Joint Base Andrews near Washington on September 9.

Trump emphasized that Iran is not capable of sustaining the war for long. The US President also stated that Tehran is trying to influence the elections.

"I think the war will end after the election because they can't handle it anymore. They are desperate to try to influence the election," Trump said.

At the same time, he did not completely rule out the possibility of holding negotiations with Iran. The President said that Washington is not currently discussing such negotiations, but that such an opportunity might arise in the future.

"Negotiations are possible, but that is not what we are considering right now," the US leader said.

Trump also hinted that US military operations against Iran would continue. When asked by journalists about the attacks, he replied briefly: "You will see more than that."

It is reported that after the US struck five Iranian oil tankers, Tehran announced it had targeted 10 ships near the Strait of Hormuz. Following the rise in regional tensions, the price of Brent crude oil exceeded $100 per barrel.

Trump believes that the end of the war will also cause oil prices to fall. He stated that he expects oil prices to drop quickly after the US midterm elections.