Apple's new iPhone Duo smartphone unveiled

Apple's long-awaited first foldable device, the iPhone Duo, is on the verge of hitting the market, and discussions surrounding the gadget are relentless. According to ixbt.com, one of the questions that interested users most before the product launch was the crease on the inner screen, which remains the famous persistent problem. Apple is trying to avoid answering this question directly and is attempting to shift public attention to other aspects. This is reported by news source.

On the FAQ page of the company's official website, there is a specific question about the crease on the inner screen of the iPhone Duo. It asks openly, "Is there a crease on the inner screen of the iPhone Duo?" However, the official response from Apple is limited to emphasizing that the screen is "surprisingly flat and smooth," without providing a direct confirmation that there is absolutely no seam or mark.

Technical solutions and screen features

In press releases distributed regarding the device, Apple emphasizes that a special nanotextured display is designed to minimize the appearance of the crease. Also, the documents do not provide exact figures on how many cycles the screen is designed for. Nevertheless, it is stated that the new type of hinge mechanism developed by engineers provides smooth and balanced resistance for long-term durability.

According to reports, this complex mechanism consists of more than a hundred individual components. Also, to ensure the structural integrity of the iPhone Duo model, special ribs and a durable titanium panel have been installed under the display. These engineering solutions are expected to help the gadget be durable in daily use.

Real situation and first impressions

However, according to ixbt.com, photos of the iPhone Duo in the hands of early users who have already tested the device showed a different picture. In particular, it was found that the crease line is clearly visible on the large 7.6-inch inner screen. Despite this, experts and users are positively evaluating the high-level performance of the interface and the beautiful animations between screens on the internet.

Against the backdrop of these important innovations in the tech world, sales processes have already begun. Specifically, in the Russian market, pre-orders for the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the new iPhone Duo models have officially started today. The success of this foldable device in the global market and how it will be received by users will become clear in the coming days.