Heavy loss in the family of famous chef Konstantin Ivlev: What did his ex-wife reveal?

A heavy loss has struck the family of the famous Russian restaurateur Konstantin Ivlev, the renowned host of the shows "Na nozhyakh" and "Hell's Kitchen," who has won the hearts of millions of viewers. The beloved father of the 52-year-old head chef, Vitaliy Ivlev, has passed away. The prestigious «StarHit» publication reported that the TV presenter's ex-wife, Maria Ivleva, was one of the first to announce the tragedy on her social media page. The restaurateur himself has not yet provided an official comment regarding the loss of his loved one and expects fans to respect his privacy.

So, what is the deceased remembered for by his family, what are the heartbreaking memories of his former daughter-in-law, and how did the ex-spouses unite during these difficult times after a scandalous divorce? At the end of the article, we provide all the details regarding the dramatic events in the Ivlev family and the public's condolences.

«Vitaliy Sergeyevich, may you rest in peace»: Heartfelt words from the former daughter-in-law

The news of the heavy loss spread quickly among the public:

First news from Maria: The TV presenter's ex-wife, Maria Ivleva, posted a touching message on her social media page about the death of her former father-in-law;

Deep respect for the father-in-law: In her message, Maria wrote: «My father-in-law has passed away. But I see him in every image he created! Vitaliy Sergeyevich, may your afterlife be peaceful, for there you will meet the most important people to you. And later, you will meet us. You are not alone! We love you very, very much».

Konstantin Ivlev's silence: The famous chef Konstantin Ivlev himself has not yet made any public statement regarding his father's death;

Condolences on social media: Thousands of fans are expressing their condolences on the ex-wife's page, writing warm words: «What a heavy grief!», «How terrible it is to lose loved ones!», «Maria, we wish you and Konstantin patience!»

«Even the most difficult disagreements and scandalous separations lose their power in the face of a great tragedy and loss in a person's life,» note followers who have observed the family environment.

Scandalous conflicts and the relationship between the ex-spouses

The past family conflicts between Konstantin and Maria Ivleva once caused a great resonance in the media world:

The beginning of the divorce: After living together for many years, the couple legally divorced amidst public scandal and open disputes;

Accusation of infidelity: Maria personally initiated the divorce, openly stating that she had discovered her husband had been in a secret romantic relationship with another woman for two months;

Forgetting grievances: Despite the difficult divorce proceedings, the former daughter-in-law's sincere respect and family affection for her father-in-law, Vitaliy Sergeyevich, were clearly evident during these hard days.

Human trials behind the fame

Behind the luxurious life of celebrities and their bright appearances on screen, heavy human losses and trials are often hidden. For Konstantin Ivlev, one of Russia's most famous and wealthy chefs, the death of his father is undoubtedly a major emotional blow. Despite past family disagreements, heated divorces, and press criticism, the solidarity shown by former family members during such moments and their honoring of the deceased's memory is a high human virtue. Fans and the show business community are wishing the famous TV presenter and his loved ones patience and strength to overcome this heavy loss.

Do you think it is a sign of forgiveness and high upbringing for ex-spouses who have gone through a difficult divorce and infidelity scandals to support each other during the death of a loved one? Do family tragedies force people to completely forget past grievances? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important news about the beloved TV presenter's family with your loved ones and culinary enthusiasts!