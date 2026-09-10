A Case That Shook Families with Young Children in Israel: What Plot Was Uncovered?

An unprecedented crime that shocked the public and terrified families with young children has been uncovered in Israel. Jerusalem police and the country's powerful security service, SHABAK, have arrested a 41-year-old man who secretly injected dangerous chemicals into baby food sold in supermarkets. According to a report by the influential The Jerusalem Post the man, a resident of Beer-Sheva, stole baby purees from popular brands off the shelves, injected them with medical drugs using a syringe, and placed them back on the sales racks. After several infants who consumed the poisoned food were hospitalized in critical condition, a large-scale search operation was launched across the country.

So, which dangerous substances did the criminal add to the baby food, what is the condition of the poisoned infants, and will the man, who was deemed mentally fit, face trial? At the end of the article, we provide all the details regarding the true nature of this horrific sabotage and the serious charges being brought by the prosecutor's office.

Poison in a Syringe and Supermarket Shelves: Yan Shemla's Secret Plan

A large-scale investigation by SHABAK and the Jerusalem police led to the uncovering of the following horrific scheme:

Identity of the suspect: 41-year-old Yan Shemla, a resident of Beer-Sheva, suspected of committing the crime, was arrested by special forces at his home on August 31, 2026;

Crime scheme: He stole jars of fruit puree under the 'Prinok' brand intended for infants from the 'Zol ve-Begadol' supermarket chain in Jerusalem;

Dangerous chemical mixture: Shemla injected these jars with drugs that have a strong sedative effect — clonazepam and lorazepam and placed them back on the store shelves as if nothing had happened;

Death risk for infants: These drugs belong to the benzodiazepine group and are intended only for adults; for the bodies of young children, they cause severe, life-threatening complications such as muscle paralysis, deep lethargy, and respiratory arrest.

"This is not just vandalism, but the most cruel and vile premeditated assassination attempt on the lives of defenseless infants," representatives of the investigation team stated.

June poisoning and the emergency at 'Hadassah' clinic

The first traces of the crime were noticed in the capital's medical institutions at the beginning of summer:

First victims: The incident was first uncovered in June 2026 when several infants were brought to the 'Hadassah-Ein Kerem' hospital in Jerusalem with symptoms of severe poisoning;

Symptoms: The infants showed extreme weakness, lethargy, apathy, and unusually deep sleep;

The truth of blood tests: When doctors tested the children's blood, they found traces of strong benzodiazepines;

Happy ending: Thanks to the timely treatment provided by medical staff, the lives of all poisoned children were saved, and they were discharged in satisfactory condition.

Trial, mental state, and threat of life imprisonment

The prosecutor's office is preparing to file the most serious charges against Yan Shemla:

List of serious charges: The suspect is accused of using toxic substances that endanger human life, theft, and the negligent storage and distribution of potent drugs;

Detention period extended: By court order, he is being held in custody as a precautionary measure;

Mentally sound: During the investigation, it was discovered that he had previously been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, but a forensic psychiatric examination confirmed that Shemla was fully aware of his actions, meaning he is fully fit for criminal responsibility (sane).

New warning and lesson in food safety

This horrific incident has raised serious questions about the safety of baby food and products in supermarkets not only in Israel but all over the world. The fact that factory products, which thousands of parents buy blindly every day, could be at risk on the shelves has severely damaged consumer trust in retail chains. The investigation's finding that the suspect is mentally fit to stand trial ensures that the criminal will face the harshest punishment under the law. At the same time, large supermarkets and manufacturers will now be forced to fundamentally strengthen the opening-closing systems of baby food containers and video surveillance in stores.

In your opinion, what additional security measures should shopping centers and manufacturers take to protect baby food on store shelves from such malicious acts? What should parents pay most attention to when buying baby purees and milk? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important material to warn all your loved ones, parents, and friends who are raising children!