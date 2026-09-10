Unexpected Blow in China: Uzbekistan U23 Team Defeated Away

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Unexpected Blow in China: Uzbekistan U23 Team Defeated Away

The Uzbekistan Olympic (U23) football team, preparing for upcoming major international tournaments on Asian fields, faced a serious test away from home. The friendly match between the youth teams of China and Uzbekistan ended in a confident 2-0 victory for the hosts, which came as a surprise to our national team. The hosts maintained high pressure on the pitch in both halves, effectively exploiting gaps in our defense. Although the coaching staff fielded several key players in the starting lineup to test new names, there were noticeable struggles in converting created chances into goals.

So, in which minutes were the goals scored, what did the Uzbekistan starting lineup look like, and who joined the match from the bench? At the end of the article, we will provide all the details regarding the important conclusions from this defeat and the measures that need to be taken before official matches.

Match chronology: Crushing strikes in the 28th and 83rd minutes

The match began with active attacks from the hosts and tests for our defense:

  • First half and the opening goal: The China U23 representatives, who applied pressure from the opening minutes of the match, managed to open the scoring in the 28th minute;

  • Uzbekistan's counter-attacks: After the goal, our representatives took control of the ball and tried to create dangerous situations around the opponent's penalty area, but lacked precision in the final passes;

  • The final blow in the second half: At the end of the second half, just as our representatives moved forward to restore balance, the hosts finished a counter-attack with a goal in the 83rd minute, setting the final score at 2-0.

"Friendly matches are the best venue for reviewing mistakes and working on shortcomings. A defeat in such matches will be a necessary lesson for future official encounters," note football analysts.

Lineups: Who did the coaches trust?

In this match, the Uzbekistan U23 coaching staff tested the potential of several new players:

  • Starting lineup: Muratbayev, Hamidov, Murtazoyev, Rizqulov, Hayrullayev, Saidnurullayev, O‘rinboyev, Fayzullayev, O‘rmonjonov, Karimov, Ibraimov;

  • Substitutes: Murkayev, Umarov, Hushvaqtov, Bahromov, Saidov, Jumayev, To‘lqinbekov, Abdu Nazarov, Reimov, Abdurahmonov, Abdullayev, Shodiboyev;

  • Match practice: During the match, the coaches brought on several players from the bench to assess their physical and tactical condition.

An important lesson before the next official tournaments

Although the score of this match disappointed the fans, the main purpose of a friendly match is to identify weaknesses against such difficult opponents. The physical preparation and counter-attacking speed of the Chinese team in the away game served as a serious warning for our representatives. It was clear that the coaching staff still has plenty of work to do regarding squad formation, improving composure in finishing attacks, and strengthening the cohesion of the defensive line. Most importantly, the right conclusions must be drawn from this match so that the team can arrive at the upcoming decisive continental matches with perfect preparation.

In your opinion, what was the main reason for the Uzbekistan U23 team's defeat against China — squad rotation or the opponent's unexpected pressure? Which lines do you think the coaching staff should strengthen first before official competitions? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of this important match with fans of Uzbek football!

Узбекистон U23ХитойДўстлик матчФутболТренингТактикаНатижаЮнона
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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