Xiaomi has started HyperOS 4 testing for the global market

·23·Technology
Xiaomi has started HyperOS 4 testing for the global market

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi has officially launched global closed beta testing for its latest operating system, HyperOS 4, based on Android 17. According to ixbt.com, the new software, which was introduced exclusively for the Chinese market in mid-August this year, is now being gradually rolled out to international users, attracting the attention of millions of smartphone owners worldwide. This is reported by news source.

It is reported that a total of seven mobile device models will participate in the first phase of the global beta test. The initial test version has already been released for three of the brand's most advanced flagship models, while owners of the remaining four devices will be able to receive this update starting September 17 of this year.

Devices participating in the first phase of testing

The following modern smartphones are included in this global beta test phase:

  • Xiaomi 17
  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra
  • Leica Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi
  • Xiaomi 17T
  • Xiaomi 17T Pro
  • Xiaomi 15 Ultra
  • Xiaomi 15
The new HyperOS 4 system is notable not only for its fundamentally updated functionality but also for significant changes in its appearance. A new visual style called Soft Light Glass has been introduced in the software interface, providing users with a more modern and lightweight design environment.

Developers have also created broader opportunities for personalizing and customizing the home screen. It is also noted that application launch speeds have increased significantly, and overall system performance and interface fluidity have been improved.

AI and camera capabilities

Within the new operating system, AI-based features are also being significantly developed. This serves to automate users' daily tasks and make the process of interacting with the device more convenient. Furthermore, multimedia capabilities, including video playback quality, have been elevated to a new level.

The camera app has also undergone serious optimization. In particular, the HDR algorithm has been redesigned to increase its processing speed, and the camera app itself now reacts much faster and without lag to user actions.

It is noted that users who wish to participate in these tests can apply via the Xiaomi Community app. At the same time, the company warns of an important limitation: after installing HyperOS 4 Beta via OTA, it is not possible to return to the previous version using standard methods. Rolling back the system requires a full re-flash using the bootloader.

XiaomiHyperOS 4Android 17SmartphoneTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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