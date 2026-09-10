Pakistani man wins 1.5 billion sum lottery in Abu Dhabi

A Pakistani citizen, 64-year-old Shaukat Aftab, won a grand prize in a lottery draw held in Abu Dhabi. His luck struck, 15 million dirhams, which is approximately 1.5 billion rupees as the grand prize.

Lottery organizers called Aftab while he was in Pakistan to inform him of his win. However, the 64-year-old man initially did not believe the news and suspected the call might be from scammers.

After that, the organizers asked him to check the number on his lottery ticket via the official website. Once Aftab checked the information independently, he realized he had indeed won the grand prize.

According to the organizers, Aftab had been regularly buying lottery tickets for 15 years. After so many years of effort, he finally won the grand prize in a lucky draw.

Other participants in this draw did not go empty-handed either. Four Indian citizens and one Bangladeshi representative also received a cash prize of 100,000 dirhams each.

Thus, Shaukat Aftab's luck after 15 years of lottery participation made him the owner of a large sum of money. Although the winner initially thought the news was a scam, he realized his true luck after checking the official website.