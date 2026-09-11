Solid zinc-based Hall thruster tested in space

Muon Space has successfully tested the first-ever Hall thruster in space using solid zinc as a propellant. According to ixbt.com, the device, named Starlight, started on its first attempt and successfully changed the spacecraft's trajectory, which was fully confirmed by ground observations. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

This significant test was conducted on July 1 using the SERT-III spacecraft. The mission was specifically prepared to verify the new type of engine in real orbital conditions. Telemetry data fully matched the initial ground test results. The system stably fed and vaporized the zinc, and the engine generated the calculated amount of thrust.

An alternative to traditional gases

Currently, most modern Hall thrusters on satellites use xenon or krypton. However, these gases require storage under high pressure, which necessitates additional tanks, increasing the weight and complexity of the spacecraft. Starlight operates with solid zinc, eliminating the need for high-pressure reservoirs.

Another significant advantage of zinc is its low cost and wide availability. This is crucial for large satellite constellations, as even a slight reduction in the cost of a single thruster can provide massive economic savings across systems consisting of dozens or hundreds of satellites.

Future plans and safety measures

Muon Space plans to use the Starlight engine for orbit raising, station keeping, and controlled deorbiting of satellites. The current version is designed for small and medium-sized satellites.

During the test, engineers also checked whether vaporized zinc would cause contamination of the device's surface. Sensors detected fewer exhaust residues near the engine than predicted in initial conservative calculations. The data obtained will help to more accurately model zinc dispersion and its impact on satellite equipment.

In the next phase, Muon Space will prepare Starlight for commercial use. The company intends to increase the device's reliability, establish serial production, and optimize propellant exhaust management. If subsequent tests fully confirm the initial results, solid metal could become a practical alternative to traditional gases in satellite electric propulsion.