Photo: Kristina Solovyova, RIA Novosti

The meeting between two major world leaders at the luxurious 'Bharat Mandapam' congress and exhibition complex, the venue for the 18th BRICS summit in New Delhi, has caused a major resonance. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached a historic agreement to further strengthen their bilateral 'special and privileged strategic partnership' amidst geopolitical uncertainties and global pressures. The symbolic gift presented by Modi to his Russian counterpart at the beginning of the meeting is being interpreted by analysts not only as a diplomatic gesture but as a profound philosophical step that set the tone for the entire negotiation. So, what issues were agreed upon behind closed doors in Delhi, what meaning lies behind the 2,000-year-old 'Tirukkural' book, and how will the Modi-Putin alliance affect the future of BRICS?

The meeting at 'Bharat Mandapam' and the secret of the philosophical gift

From the very first minutes of the dialogue held in the main arena of the summit, unique details stood out:

Welcome at the center of 'Bharat Mandapam': The Russian leader arrived at the main complex where the summit is being held and was personally welcomed by the Indian Prime Minister with high diplomatic respect;

The 2,000-year-old 'Tirukkural' gift: At the start of the talks, Narendra Modi presented Vladimir Putin with the ancient 'Tirukkural' book, written two thousand years ago by the great Tamil poet and philosopher Tiruvalluvar, specially translated into Russian;

Philosophy of justice and governance: 'Tirukkural' embodies the meaning of life, wise state governance, justice, and compassion; Modi emphasized that this work has not lost its relevance even in the era of modern global governance crises;

Diplomacy of personal trust: The fact that the two leaders met face-to-face for the second time in the last two weeks (following the meeting in Bishkek) showed that relations between the Kremlin and Delhi have reached high dynamics.

'Unbreakable partnership' against the backdrop of geopolitical storms

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs issued an official statement at the end of the talks, announcing the firm position of the parties:

Stability of privileged relations: The official Delhi statement noted that the 'special and privileged strategic partnership' between Russia and India is showing significant growth and resilience despite sharp geopolitical uncertainties in the world;

Growth despite sanctions and tariffs: Despite calls from the Western coalition for trade and energy restrictions, both countries aim to further expand settlement mechanisms in national currencies;

A step towards a multipolar order: During the talks, it was acknowledged that the BRICS platform has become an independent arena that maintains the global balance of power.

What does this visit mean for world politics and the region?

This meeting in New Delhi is changing the international agenda for several key reasons:

The collapse of Western isolation: The official reception of Putin in the capital of the world's most populous and fastest-growing country clearly showed that attempts to isolate Russia from the outside world have not worked;

India's independent course: Prime Minister Modi, despite external pressures, has maintained national interests and the principles of a multi-vector foreign policy;

Energy and trade corridors: Strategic projects regarding the 'North–South' international transport corridor and energy security are entering a new phase of development.

In your opinion, what political and philosophical signal is hidden in Narendra Modi's gift of the 2,000-year-old 'Tirukkural' on statecraft and justice to Vladimir Putin? How will this rapprochement between India and Russia affect the global balance of power in a modern world under Western pressure? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the hottest political details of the BRICS summit with all geopolitics enthusiasts!