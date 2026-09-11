Modi Welcomes Putin at 'Bharat Mandapam' and Presents an Unexpected Gift

·54·World
Modi Welcomes Putin at 'Bharat Mandapam' and Presents an Unexpected Gift

Photo: Kristina Solovyova, RIA Novosti
The meeting between two major world leaders at the luxurious 'Bharat Mandapam' congress and exhibition complex, the venue for the 18th BRICS summit in New Delhi, has caused a major resonance. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached a historic agreement to further strengthen their bilateral 'special and privileged strategic partnership' amidst geopolitical uncertainties and global pressures. The symbolic gift presented by Modi to his Russian counterpart at the beginning of the meeting is being interpreted by analysts not only as a diplomatic gesture but as a profound philosophical step that set the tone for the entire negotiation. So, what issues were agreed upon behind closed doors in Delhi, what meaning lies behind the 2,000-year-old 'Tirukkural' book, and how will the Modi-Putin alliance affect the future of BRICS?

The meeting at 'Bharat Mandapam' and the secret of the philosophical gift

From the very first minutes of the dialogue held in the main arena of the summit, unique details stood out:

  • Welcome at the center of 'Bharat Mandapam': The Russian leader arrived at the main complex where the summit is being held and was personally welcomed by the Indian Prime Minister with high diplomatic respect;

  • The 2,000-year-old 'Tirukkural' gift: At the start of the talks, Narendra Modi presented Vladimir Putin with the ancient 'Tirukkural' book, written two thousand years ago by the great Tamil poet and philosopher Tiruvalluvar, specially translated into Russian;

  • Philosophy of justice and governance: 'Tirukkural' embodies the meaning of life, wise state governance, justice, and compassion; Modi emphasized that this work has not lost its relevance even in the era of modern global governance crises;

  • Diplomacy of personal trust: The fact that the two leaders met face-to-face for the second time in the last two weeks (following the meeting in Bishkek) showed that relations between the Kremlin and Delhi have reached high dynamics.

'Unbreakable partnership' against the backdrop of geopolitical storms

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs issued an official statement at the end of the talks, announcing the firm position of the parties:

  • Stability of privileged relations: The official Delhi statement noted that the 'special and privileged strategic partnership' between Russia and India is showing significant growth and resilience despite sharp geopolitical uncertainties in the world;

  • Growth despite sanctions and tariffs: Despite calls from the Western coalition for trade and energy restrictions, both countries aim to further expand settlement mechanisms in national currencies;

  • A step towards a multipolar order: During the talks, it was acknowledged that the BRICS platform has become an independent arena that maintains the global balance of power.

What does this visit mean for world politics and the region?

This meeting in New Delhi is changing the international agenda for several key reasons:

  • The collapse of Western isolation: The official reception of Putin in the capital of the world's most populous and fastest-growing country clearly showed that attempts to isolate Russia from the outside world have not worked;

  • India's independent course: Prime Minister Modi, despite external pressures, has maintained national interests and the principles of a multi-vector foreign policy;

  • Energy and trade corridors: Strategic projects regarding the 'North–South' international transport corridor and energy security are entering a new phase of development.

In your opinion, what political and philosophical signal is hidden in Narendra Modi's gift of the 2,000-year-old 'Tirukkural' on statecraft and justice to Vladimir Putin? How will this rapprochement between India and Russia affect the global balance of power in a modern world under Western pressure? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the hottest political details of the BRICS summit with all geopolitics enthusiasts!

PutinModiБРИКС саммитиТирукурал
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

ChatGPT has left thousands in Kenya without incomeChatGPT has left thousands in Kenya without incomeToday, 17:33How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?Today, 17:22“Coup d'état” charge dropped: Court delivers sensational verdict for Kamchibek Tashiev“Coup d'état” charge dropped: Court delivers sensational verdict for Kamchibek TashievToday, 17:09Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may changeEarth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may changeToday, 17:09Putin becomes the center of attention upon arrival in India (video)Putin becomes the center of attention upon arrival in India (video)Today, 16:26Kremlin reveals the secret of Ukraine negotiations between Putin and ModiKremlin reveals the secret of Ukraine negotiations between Putin and ModiToday, 15:06
AnnouncementsPartnership
US dollar exchange rate expected to decline on September 14
US dollar exchange rate expected to decline on September 14
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Young Doctor Resigns on First Day at Private Hospital
Young Doctor Resigns on First Day at Private Hospital
Mysterious jellyfish-like object appears on Mars
Mysterious jellyfish-like object appears on Mars
Does the Doomsday Fish Really Exist? Scientists Answer
Does the Doomsday Fish Really Exist? Scientists Answer
Indian Record Holder Whose Face Is More Than 95 Percent Covered in Hair
Indian Record Holder Whose Face Is More Than 95 Percent Covered in Hair