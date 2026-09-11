ChatGPT has left thousands in Kenya without income

·1·World
ChatGPT has left thousands in Kenya without income

Changes related to the use of artificial intelligence in Kenya have affected the daily income of thousands of people. Freelancers who performed tasks such as data sorting, text labeling, and training AI systems via online platforms are in a particularly difficult situation.

They performed tasks helping to improve artificial intelligence models for foreign companies. However, as AI technologies have developed and certain processes have become automated, the demand for such work has decreased.

This has caused many people in Kenya who earned income from this sector to be left without orders. For some workers, the rapid development of AI technologies is becoming a source of income loss rather than a new opportunity.

Experts note that artificial intelligence may change the demand for certain professions in the labor market while simultaneously creating new job opportunities.

Кениясунъий интеллектфрилансерларAI моделлари
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Modi Welcomes Putin at 'Bharat Mandapam' and Presents an Unexpected GiftModi Welcomes Putin at 'Bharat Mandapam' and Presents an Unexpected GiftToday, 17:22How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?Today, 17:22“Coup d'état” charge dropped: Court delivers sensational verdict for Kamchibek Tashiev“Coup d'état” charge dropped: Court delivers sensational verdict for Kamchibek TashievToday, 17:09Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may changeEarth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may changeToday, 17:09Putin becomes the center of attention upon arrival in India (video)Putin becomes the center of attention upon arrival in India (video)Today, 16:26Kremlin reveals the secret of Ukraine negotiations between Putin and ModiKremlin reveals the secret of Ukraine negotiations between Putin and ModiToday, 15:06
AnnouncementsPartnership
US dollar exchange rate expected to decline on September 14
US dollar exchange rate expected to decline on September 14
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Young Doctor Resigns on First Day at Private Hospital
Young Doctor Resigns on First Day at Private Hospital
Mysterious jellyfish-like object appears on Mars
Mysterious jellyfish-like object appears on Mars
Does the Doomsday Fish Really Exist? Scientists Answer
Does the Doomsday Fish Really Exist? Scientists Answer
Indian Record Holder Whose Face Is More Than 95 Percent Covered in Hair
Indian Record Holder Whose Face Is More Than 95 Percent Covered in Hair