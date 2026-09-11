ChatGPT has left thousands in Kenya without income

Changes related to the use of artificial intelligence in Kenya have affected the daily income of thousands of people. Freelancers who performed tasks such as data sorting, text labeling, and training AI systems via online platforms are in a particularly difficult situation.

They performed tasks helping to improve artificial intelligence models for foreign companies. However, as AI technologies have developed and certain processes have become automated, the demand for such work has decreased.

This has caused many people in Kenya who earned income from this sector to be left without orders. For some workers, the rapid development of AI technologies is becoming a source of income loss rather than a new opportunity.

Experts note that artificial intelligence may change the demand for certain professions in the labor market while simultaneously creating new job opportunities.