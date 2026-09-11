Sensation in the middle of the circle from Sitora Farmonova: What kind of mystery was this? (video)

Well-known star of Uzbek show business, actress and host Sitora Farmonova surprised her fans with an unusual video that sparked widespread discussion on social networks. Stepping right into the center of a luxury restaurant gathering where people were enjoying themselves to the sound of music, the actress took a stack of clay plates in her hands and smashed them on the floor one by one. Following this action by the star in a white dress, the floor was covered with shattered pieces of dishes, while those around watched the scene with applause and astonishment. While many joked that this was "Sitora's way of dealing with stress," others are searching for the reasons why the actress did this. So, is this simply mental relief or a famous international tradition?

A sensation in the center of the circle: Shattered dishes and Sitora's smile

The footage captured in the video instantly captivates the viewer:

A stack of plates in hand: The actress comes to the middle of the restaurant carrying a stack of special clay plates;

Smashing them on the floor one by one: In rhythm with the music, she leisurely smashes the dishes one after another with pleasure and high spirits;

Dancing on the shards: The floor is instantly covered with white ceramic pieces, and the actress applauds, sharing an uplifting mood with those around;

A wave of applause: Surrounding guests are not frightened by this situation; on the contrary, they joyfully record the process and join in.

Relief from stress or the Greek tradition of "Kefi"?

In fact, this scene featuring Sitora Farmonova is not just a nervous outburst, but part of a world-famous cultural custom:

The Greek custom of plate smashing: In Greek and Cypriot traditions, smashing plates («plate smashing») at holidays and weddings is considered a symbol of bringing good luck, joy, and driving away evil spirits and misfortunes;

Psychological relief: According to psychologists, breaking dishes is one of the most effective express-therapies for releasing accumulated internal pressure, fatigue, and stress in a person;

Freedom and an explosion of emotions: In the footage, one can see that as Sitora smashes each plate, a sincere joy and internal relief appear on her face.

Life conclusion: How to release negative emotions?

For people living amidst daily work, worries, and bustle, such unusual methods can be a real salvation:

Failing to timely release accumulated grievances and stress inside you leads to depression;

Art, dance, or such symbolic actions help renew a person's psyche;

Without taking life too seriously, one should sometimes break all molds and give free rein to sincere laughter.

This action by Sitora Farmonova reminded fans that they need to enjoy every moment of life and smash unnecessary worries to pieces just like those clay dishes.

In your opinion, is smashing plates to relieve stress a truly effective method, or is it simply excessive waste? What do you do to calm your nerves after a hard working week? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this video with acquaintances who have too much stress in their lives!