Amid widespread reports in the international music scene and the Central Asian media space claiming that the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) had rejected Kazakhstan's application, the course of events took an unexpected turn. Kazakhstan'sleading national television and radio company, the Khabar Agency, has officially denied all rumors circulating online, stating that the country has not submitted any formal application to participate in Eurovision 2027. The statement provided to the RIA Novosti agency not only halted the wave of fake news but also clarified the true chronology of relations between Astana and the EBU. So, will the channel hold a national selection, what status does Kazakhstan maintain within the organization, and why is the 2027 contest in Burgas, Bulgaria, mired in constant controversy?

Khabar Agency's firm rebuttal: Facts and official position

The Kazakh television and radio company issued the following official statements regarding information circulating in the media and social networks:

No application submitted: The agency completely rejected all information regarding an application submitted on behalf of Kazakhstan for the Eurovision 2027 contest, labeling them as unfounded rumors;

Negotiations halted: At present, no negotiations are being held with the EBU regarding participation in the major 2027 contest;

No national selection planned: The channel stated that it does not plan to hold a national selection for Eurovision among Kazakh performers;

Associate membership maintained: Khabar has not severed ties with the EBU; on the contrary, it continues professional cooperation within the framework of approved formats as an associate member of the union.

The true chronology: When was the request made and what did the EBU say?

It turned out that the circulating reports were falsified based on correspondence from previous years, not the 2027 contest:

Letter dated July 4, 2025: On this date, the Khabar Agency sent an official letter to the EBU leadership requesting consideration for participation in Eurovision 2026 and a change in the agency's status within the union;

Response dated January 29, 2026: In its response, the European Broadcasting Union stated that participation in the 2026 contest was impossible due to the organization's current requirements (being outside the European broadcasting zone and not being a member of the Council of Europe);

A new wave of old news: The rejection from early 2026 was linked to the present day by some publications, interpreted as 'an application for Eurovision 2027 was submitted and rejected'.

Burgas 2027 and the great divide on the European stage

Although the rumors surrounding Kazakhstan have subsided, the real political crisis surrounding the Eurovision 2027 contest, to be held in the coastal city of Burgas, Bulgaria, next year, is intensifying:

Semi-finals and final in Burgas: It has been confirmed that the next edition of the contest will take place in Burgas, Bulgaria;

Official boycott by the Netherlands: The Dutch public broadcaster AVROTROS has firmly refused to participate in the 2027 contest;

Loss of neutrality: The Dutch side explained this decision by citing the contest's susceptibility to military conflicts and political processes, and the organizers' inability to maintain impartiality.

The prompt statement from the Khabar Agency put an end to the fake rumors: Kazakhstan has no intention of forcing its way onto this stage and does not want its reputation to become a target for baseless denials.

Do you think the Khabar Agency made the right decision by not applying for Eurovision 2027 and halting negotiations? Is it better for Central Asian artists not to participate in a contest that is politicized and boycotted by countries like the Netherlands? Share your thoughts in the comments and spread the truth about this major regional cultural buzz to all music fans!