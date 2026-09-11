Muqaddas Sadullayeva's daughter turns 11: Sadiya's long hair catches attention (video)

·8·Culture
Muqaddas Sadullayeva's daughter turns 11: Sadiya's long hair catches attention (video)

Through a video posted on her Instagram page, actress Muqaddas Sadullayeva announced that her daughter Sadiya has turned 11.

On the occasion of her daughter's birthday, the artist expressed her sincere wishes and sent an emotional congratulatory message.

“MashaAllah. My dear daughter Sadiya, happy birthday of gratitude. Praise be to our Lord who gave you to us. May we see your happiness, your maturity, and your joy alongside your father and grandparents. May you be a righteous daughter who brings us honor, my moon-faced, dear daughter,” the actress wrote.

In the video, Sadiya's long and beautiful hair also caught the attention of many. The actress's followers congratulated the little girl on her birthday, leaving warm and sincere wishes in the comments.

Муқаддас СадуллаеваСадияСадия 11 ёшТуғилган куни
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