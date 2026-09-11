A grand ceremony was held in Astana following the conclusion of the 6th World Nomad Games, which showcased the rich cultural heritage of Central Asia and the entire Turkic world to the globe. Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev personally received and awarded high state honors to the winners of the competition, which saw intense battles in Kyrgyzstan from August 31 to September 6. In his speech, the Head of State not only announced that national sports have now been legally equated with Olympic sports but also specifically acknowledged the historic victory of Elena Rybakina, who recently became the world's number one tennis player. So, what did Tokayev call the most precious heritage of the two brotherly nations, what responsibility was placed on the champions, and how was the status of Kazakh sports on the world stage evaluated?

“Equated to Olympic sports”: Historic focus on national sports from Tokayev

The leader of Kazakhstan highlighted several key points regarding the development of national identity and sports:

Legal consolidation of status: The President in Kazakhstan emphasized that national sports have been officially equated to Olympic sports by law;

Heirs of the Great Steppe: Tokayev emphasized the cultural and historical significance of the competition, stating, “We are rightfully the heirs of the Great Steppe civilization”;

The priceless legacy of ancestors: The Head of State noted that the most valuable treasure left to the Kazakh and Kyrgyz peoples by their ancestors is mutual respect and eternal friendship, and stated that these testaments must be upheld;

Prestige of the Nomad Games: It was acknowledged that the prestige of this global ethno-sport competition serves to strengthen the overall reputation of the entire region on the international stage.

The triumph of Kazakh sports on the world stage: The example of Rybakina

Tokayev mentioned the country's recent major sporting achievements with special pride:

“Our authority is higher than ever”: It was noted that the reputation of Kazakh sports in the world has risen to an unprecedented level today and that the whole world recognizes this;

Elena Rybakina — World No. 1: The President assessed the recent rise of renowned tennis player Elena Rybakina to the status of world No. 1 in the WTA rankings as a truly great and historic success;

Harmony of comprehensive victories: It was pointed out that athletes are reaching the highest peaks in both modern major sports (tennis) and ancient national competitions (Nomad Games).

“Being a champion is not enough”: Youth education and supreme responsibility

Addressing the winning athletes, the President focused on their duty to society:

Responsibility to be a role model: Since youth are growing up looking at athletes, it was emphasized that it is important not just to win in competition, but to be worthy of this title in life and set an example;

Harmony of education and discipline: Tokayev urged that it is necessary to cultivate not only willpower and patience in the younger generation but also high culture, ethics, and iron discipline;

Presentation of state awards: At the end of the solemn ceremony, high state awards were presented to the athletes who triumphed at the 6th World Nomad Games and to the activists who contributed to this prestigious event.

This congratulatory message from the President of Kazakhstan once again proved that for Central Asian countries, national values and sports are not just physical struggles, but the most influential factors shaping international diplomacy, bonds of brotherhood, and the spirit of youth.

In your opinion, how much does the broad promotion of national sports competitions like the Nomad Games to the level of the Olympic Games strengthen regional unity in Central Asia? As Tokayev said, are modern sports stars able to be symbols of culture and manners, not just strength, for the youth? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this inspiring article dedicated to national sports and winning heroes with all sports fans!