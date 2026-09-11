“Expelled from University?!”: A Scandalous Conflict Surrounding Afghan Students in Pakistan

A massive humanitarian crisis has emerged in Central and South Asia, leaving human rights, women's education, and the fate of hundreds of young people hanging in the balance. The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) issued a harsh directive to immediately expel Afghan medical students studying in the country's universities and deport them to Afghanistan. However, Afghan students, especially female students who have been completely deprived of the right to higher education in their homeland, challenged this decision and appealed to the Lahore High Court to fight for their future. On September 10, 2026, judicial authorities temporarily halted the expulsion process. Why did this drama, reported by Al Jazeera, escalate at a time when the region is facing a shortage of medical personnel, and who is behind this bureaucratic clash?

PMDC Directive and Claims of Illegality: Over 200 Students at Risk

The requirements announced by the Pakistani medical regulator cover several controversial points:

“Only 22 are legal”: The regulator claims that out of more than 200 Afghan students studying at medical universities in the country, only 22 are officially registered with the PMDC;

Accusation of Illegal Status: The presence of all other students in educational institutions and dormitories was deemed officially illegal, and they were ordered to leave the country;

The Scholarship Program Excuse: Students state that they were admitted through the official Pakistani government “Allama Iqbal” scholarship, and that it was the responsibility of university administrations, not the students themselves, to process the paperwork.

Clash Between Foreign Ministry and Universities: Inter-agency Chaos

Views within official Islamabad on this issue have also been sharply divided:

Statement by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Afghan students with valid visas and those admitted to accredited programs can remain in the country and continue their studies;

Continued Local Pressure: Despite the ministry's position, the PMDC and local university administrations did not stop the pressure to evict students from dormitories and expel them from their studies;

Youth Caught Between Two Fires: Caught between diplomatic permission and the medical council's bans, students turned to the court as the only way to defend their rights.

Lahore Court's Turning Point Decision: A Ray of Hope for Afghan Girls

The Lahore High Court took a decisive step regarding the lawsuit filed by Afghan students:

Directive Halted: On September 10, 2026, the Lahore High Court temporarily suspended the implementation of the PMDC directive;

Strict Ban on Expulsion: The court strictly forbade universities from expelling or removing the plaintiff students from their studies until the next hearing;

A Matter of Life and Death for Girls: This decision is of crucial importance, especially for Afghan female students, because under Taliban rule in Afghanistan women are completely banned from higher education, and returning means losing their dreams of becoming doctors and their free lives forever;

Temporary Salvation: The court's decision is currently temporary, and the fate of hundreds of young people remains uncertain until a final verdict is reached.

This conflict in Pakistan has shown how bureaucratic formalities and political disagreements can endanger the lives of people, especially vulnerable female students who have no dream other than to learn. The final decision of the Lahore court will be a test not only for the 200 students but for the entire regional humanitarian relationship.

Do you think the Pakistani government should give Afghan students admitted through its own scholarships, especially girls deprived of education in their homeland, a full opportunity to graduate? Can the Lahore court firmly defend a humanitarian position in this case? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of an important human rights issue in the neighboring region with your friends!