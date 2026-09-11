Dyson introduces a smart toothbrush that cleans while you watch

Dyson has introduced CameraJet, a new smart toothbrush that displays the oral cleaning process via an integrated camera. The device uses its internal camera to identify gaps between teeth and helps clean them with a targeted stream of liquid. Dyson announced this in a statement.

The 100,000-pixel macro camera built into the brush analyzes 28 images per second. Once the AI-based system identifies gaps between teeth, it sprays mouthwash directly into those areas. Dyson describes this function as a method similar to a 'liquid dental floss'.

The device connects to the MyDyson app via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Users can watch the cleaning process live on their smartphone screen, track which areas have been cleaned, and receive recommendations on their brushing technique.

The US price for CameraJet is set at $499.99. The device was released for sale on September 1, 2026.