China expands the use of robots in police and military operations

A robotic police station has been officially launched in the Longgang District of Shenzhen, China. It employs humanoid robots, wheeled and quadruped patrol robots, drones, and unmanned vehicles.

The robots are capable of performing tasks such as automated street patrols, detecting suspicious behavior, searching for missing persons, and providing assistance in emergency situations.

China is also exploring the use of robots in the military sector. Researchers have developed scenarios where a group of six robots can enter a building occupied by an enemy alongside soldiers to clear rooms.

Other projects have explored the possibilities of covertly infiltrating enemy territory, mapping areas, and identifying targets. Some researchers suggest that such technologies could be deployed on battlefields within the next 5–10 years.

However, these projects are currently primarily in the research and testing phase.