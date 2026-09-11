Why Brenden Aaronson is a vital player for Leeds

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Why Brenden Aaronson is a vital player for Leeds

US national team midfielder Brenden Aaronson has become a true leader for Leeds United thanks to his tireless work rate and dedication to the team. Former Leeds winger Jermaine Pennant believes that the American does not need to be a genius like Lionel Messi on the pitch, but his spirit and passion are invaluable to the team, reports Goal.com. reports .

In an interview with GOAL via NetBet Sport, Jermaine Pennant spoke about the unique characteristics of the Leeds squad and the demands of the fans. He noted that even without multi-million euro transfers, fans demand only one thing from players: to give their all on the pitch.

Hard work and fan recognition

Aaronson's style of play fits the Leeds philosophy perfectly. While he may not be the most talented player in the world, his willingness to do the dirty work, his running, and his fight for every ball are highly valued by the fans in the stands. For the supporters, being a good professional and playing with heart for the club are the most important criteria.

The 25-year-old's career at Leeds started off difficult. He experienced the pain of relegation in his debut season and faced criticism for leaving on loan immediately. However, the player returned to the team and made a worthy contribution to winning the Championship title in the 2024-25 season.

Due to these positive changes, a new contract was signed with Brenden Aaronson in the summer, running until 2029. The smart transfer policy and tactical changes implemented by the coaching staff led by Daniel Farke allowed the team to maintain its position and start the new season in the Premier League with stability.

Aaronson managed to score his first goal of the current season in a League Cup (Carabao Cup) match against Chelsea. His attacking movements and activity in supporting teammates like Dominic Calvert-Lewin are justifying the trust of the coach and the fans.

In conclusion, Brenden Aaronson's success at Leeds clearly proves that one does not need to have star status, but that tireless work on the pitch and the struggle for the team's interests are worth more than any expensive transfer.

Brenden AaronsonLeeds UnitedJermaine PennantPremier LeagueTransfer
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Jahongir Tursunov
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